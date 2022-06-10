Nicola Coughlan reveals she has not yet seen Derry Girls series three finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Coughlan reveals she has not yet seen Derry Girls series three finale

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 6.48am
Nicola Coughlan reveals she has not yet seen Derry Girls' series three finale (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Nicola Coughlan reveals she has not yet seen Derry Girls’ series three finale (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Nicola Coughlan has revealed she is yet to watch the season finale of Derry Girls’ third series.

The actress, who stars in the Northern Ireland-based comedy, said she was unsure when she would take the plunge and watch the episode because she was “going to cry a lot”.

She appeared alongside Hollywood actresses including Florence Pugh, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, as well as her Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley at the opening gala of the Tiffany and Co Vision and Virtuosity exhibition at The Saatchi Gallery in London.

The House of Tiffany & Co Vision and Virtuosity exhibition
Nicola Coughlan revealed she has not yet seen Derry Girls’ series three finale (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency about the final series of Derry Girls, she said: “You know what, I haven’t watched the finale yet, because I was in LA when it came out.

“That day I just cried and cried because it felt like such an ending of an era, it’s been five years of my life.

“It was such a huge job for me to get and people connected with it so much, so I’m holding on to watch it.

“I don’t know when I’m going to because I know I’m going to cry a lot, so I’m just waiting, but the response to it was insane and amazing.”

The House of Tiffany & Co Vision and Virtuosity exhibition
Coughlan appeared alongside her Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley at the event in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Coughlan added that it was important that writer Lisa McGee had “tackled” the subject of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement in the show as there was still “a great deal of misunderstanding” in the UK about its meaning.

“There are a lot of MPs in government that admit to never having read it, and peace in Northern Ireland is very fragile and precious,” she said.

“Derry Girls is a comedy, it’s not a comedy drama… but the fact that Lisa McGee can infuse it with that message shows how important it is because it’s real people’s lives in a real day to day so I think it’s brave and brilliant and necessary.”

