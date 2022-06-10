Line of Duty star Martin Compston teases return of hit BBC show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Line of Duty star Martin Compston teases return of hit BBC show

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 11.04am
Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar from Line of Duty (World Productions/BBC One/PA)
Martin Compston has teased the return of Line of Duty, saying he is sure there will be another series “if there’s still a story to be told”.

The Scottish actor, who plays Steve Arnott in the hit BBC programme, appeared alongside his co-star Vicky McClure, who plays Kate Fleming, on Good Morning Britain ahead of Sunday’s Soccer Aid charity event.

The sixth series of the police drama, which aired from March to May in 2021, was a ratings success, with its dramatic finale revealing the identity of the mysterious corrupt officer H.

 

Compston recently prompted speculation among fans when he posted a photo of himself having dinner with co-stars McClure and Adrian Dunbar and show creator Jed Mercurio, captioning the image ‘Talking tattoo designs’.

He told GMB: “We did say if we ever got 12 million (viewers) we would get tattoos of ‘AC-12 million’. If we ever do another series I think it will be something we all do together then.”

Asked whether there was another series in the works, McClure said: “Nothing’s planned as yet – we just went out for a nice meal.

“I’m telling the truth. Nothing planned and set in stone. Like Martin said before, we always have a long break in between series so it’s not really too abnormal to what we normally do.”

Compston added: “We’re chuffed that people still want us to come back. We’ve done 10 years now.

“The fact that people still want to see the show is amazing and if there’s still a story to be told, I’m sure Jed will bring us back.”

McClure added: “We adore working with each other. Jed’s writing is phenomenal.

“We’ve been working together for over 10 years now and the last series was incredible in terms of the response that we got.

“It was really quite tough to shoot because it was in Covid so it would be lovely to go back and not end that kind of way.”

The final episode of the BBC One series saw DSU Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, unmasked as the mysterious H, the corrupt police officer at the top of a criminal conspiracy.

Since then, Mercurio has taken his writing skills to another medium, penning a graphic novel called Sleeper with the writer and actor Prasanna Puwanarajah.

