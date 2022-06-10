Export ban on Poussin masterpiece at risk of leaving UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Export ban on Poussin masterpiece at risk of leaving UK

By Press Association
June 10 2022, 8.14pm
Nicolas Poussin masterpiece at risk of leaving UK (UK Government/PA)

A temporary export ban has been placed on a rare painting by Nicolas Poussin in a race to find a buyer so it can stay in the UK.

Called Confirmation, the painting is part of The Seven Sacraments series and could fetch £19 million as it is regarded as the artist’s most important commission.

It dates back to around 1637 to 1640 and epitomises Poussin’s technique of visual expression, intense emotion and harmony of design based on abstract form.

Arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, who imposed the temporary bar on the painting which has been in the UK for more than 240 years, said: “The unprecedented Seven Sacraments series is an example of Nicolas Poussin’s extraordinary inventiveness and Confirmation stands out as the most sophisticated work in the commission.

“The painting has had a profound impact on British art over the last 240 years and I sincerely hope a buyer comes forward to save it for the nation.”

The decision on the export licence application has been deferred until January 9 and this could be pushed back to July 9 2023 if there is a serious pledge to match the asking price.

Confirmation has been declared a painting of outstanding significance to the study of Poussin’s work and its influence on British art and culture by the reviewing committee on the export of works of art and objects of cultural interest.

Gallery workers are reflected in a display cabinet as they view Nicolas Poussin’s The Triumph Of Pan (Danny Lawson/PA)

Committee member Christopher Baker said: “Nicolas Poussin’s cycle of paintings each depicting one of the Seven Sacraments of the Church was revolutionary: no artist had treated the theme in this way before.

“He transports you to the early years of Christianity and depicts solemn rites with a profound knowledge of archaeology and a supreme artistic sensitivity.

“Confirmation is arguably the most accomplished in the sequence: it shows children quietly affirming their faith before a priest, watched by their families, with every gesture and glance carefully calibrated.

“Such a moving painting would represent a powerful addition to the artist’s works in UK collections.”

The National Gallery website says Poussin was born at Les Andelys in Normandy in 1594 and first trained in Rouen. He later worked in Rome and died there in 1665.

No details have been given of who currently owns the painting.

