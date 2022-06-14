Tom Parker’s widow thanks Ed Sheeran for helping The Wanted star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Parker’s widow thanks Ed Sheeran for helping The Wanted star

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 12.10pm
Kelsey Parker has spoken about her husband's death three months on (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kelsey Parker has spoken about her husband’s death three months on (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tom Parker’s widow has revealed that she gave Ed Sheeran crystals to say thank you after he helped pay for some of her husband’s medical bills which she says gave her more time with him.

The Wanted singer died at a hospice near the couple’s south-east London home on March 30 at the age of 33, after suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.

Kelsey Parker told ITV’s Lorraine: “Ed was just amazing, just an unbelievable person. He was at the Summertime Ball at the weekend and I actually got him a gift and I got him some crystals, because I’m like, what do you get someone who’s got everything?

“But I just wanted to say thank you. What he did for us, for our family, gave me more time with Tom.”

In Parker’s book, titled Hope: My Inspirational Life, released by Blink Publishing in May this year, the singer wrote: “I’ve never publicly said this before (and he’ll probably be mad that I’m doing it now) but Ed is a very special man, he even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy treatment.”

His widow also credited her children’s positivity with her ability to keep going.

The 32-year-old told host Lorraine Kelly: “The kids keep me going. They wake up happy, they wake up in a good mood, so then I can’t be sad.

“He wouldn’t want us to be sad and mourning.

“Don’t get me wrong, I get my bad days, of course I do. At night it is lonely. I am lonely, but this is my life, I have to get on with it.”

Earlier this month, she shared a clip on social media of the couple’s two-year-old daughter Aurelia hugging a copy of the book.

The book was published after Parker’s death and the cover features a picture of his face.

Mrs Parker said: “Whenever she sees (pictures of) her dad, she’s like ‘It’s my dad!’ She’ll be three at the end of this month.

“I’ve been really honest, she does still talk about him every day, she doesn’t quite understand he’s not coming back.

“So I’ve had to be really blunt and say he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back, because she doesn’t really understand.

“The book’s out, she’s seen him in stores, but she’s like ‘He’s been on tour so is he going to come back from this?’ She’s just really confused by it.

“But we do then talk about him every day. She does ask me every day about him.”

After the success of the book, which has become a Sunday Times bestseller, Parker said how much it would mean for him to know he has achieved his dream of being a “top seller”.

Mrs Parker told Kelly: “He said ‘I just wanted it to be a top seller’ and it is a bestseller. He’s done it. He’s achieved so much in his life.

“He lived life really quick and that’s what his mum says. Everything he did he did really quickly. I’ve got two at home exactly the same.”

Kelly responded: “Just like their dad.”

Mrs Parker continued: “That’s how we lived our life – with hope, positivity – that’s how we actually got through each day, because he did get a really bad diagnosis – stage four terminal cancer – and it’s like ‘How do you live life with that?’

“Our house was never sad, it was a happy place to be in. We wanted to write a book and share that with people, that you can be in a really dark place but take some light from it.”

– Lorraine airs every weekday on ITV at 9am.

