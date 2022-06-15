Organisers announce dates for Coachella music festival 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Organisers announce dates for Coachella music festival 2023

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 3.36am
Organisers announce dates for Coachella music festival 2023 (Daniel Karmann/AP)
Organisers announce dates for Coachella music festival 2023 (Daniel Karmann/AP)

Organisers have announced the dates for the world-famous Coachella music festival in 2023.

The festival, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, will return for two weekends next year, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

Frank Ocean is expected to be one of the headliners, according to festival organiser Paul Tollett, who revealed the news in a Los Angeles Times article last year.

Coachella returned for the first time in two years in 2022, having been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s headliners included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday at 6pm UK time.

