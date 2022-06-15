Mick Jagger offers health update and rescheduled dates for Rolling Stones shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Mick Jagger has thanked fans for their messages and said he is feeling “much better” after revealing on Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 78, also told fans that the band’s Amsterdam performance has been rescheduled for July 7 after it was cancelled due to him contracting the virus.

He added that a new date for Bern in Switzerland, which had been due to take place this Friday, will be announced soon.

In a post on Instagram, Sir Mick wrote: “Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days.

“I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week!

“The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon! Mick.”

The rock band also offered their “deepest apologies” to fans who were due to see them in Amsterdam on Monday but said they “can’t wait” for the new date.

The Stones are delighted to confirm the rescheduled date for the postponed concert in Amsterdam. The show will now take place on July 7 2022. The Stones send their deepest apologies to fans who were set to see the band in Amsterdam on Monday and can’t wait to see you on July 7. pic.twitter.com/tE2IVsh0KZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) June 15, 2022

They added that tickets for the original show will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

The band, which also features guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, with Steve Jordan on drums, are performing in 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe.

They are still due to perform in Milan, Italy, on June 21, before an appearance in London on June 25.

Jordan is touring with the band after the death last August of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts at the age of 80.

The band made their return to the UK stage at Anfield football stadium on Thursday last week, and are due to play two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London this summer.