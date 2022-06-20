Rowan Atkinson hopes to inspire new bee lovers with his CBeebies Bedtime Story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rowan Atkinson hopes to inspire new bee lovers with his CBeebies Bedtime Story

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 10.54am
Rowan Atkinson hopes to inspire the ‘next generation of bee lovers’ during his upcoming CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance (BBC/PA)
Rowan Atkinson hopes to inspire the ‘next generation of bee lovers’ during his upcoming CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance (BBC/PA)

Rowan Atkinson hopes to inspire the “next generation of bee lovers” during his upcoming CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance.

The 67-year-old actor, best known for playing the childish buffoon Mr Bean, will read The Bumblebear by Nadia Shireen on Friday evening.

The story follows a bear called Norman who dresses up as a bee to infiltrate a “bee school” in an attempt to get his paws on their honey supply.

UK Charity Premiere of Mr Bean’s Holiday – London
Rowan Atkinson is best known for playing Mr Bean (Yui Mok/PA)

Atkinson said: “I hope this heart-warming and funny tale goes some way to demonstrating what marvellous little creatures bees are and it helps to inspire the next generation of bee lovers.”

In a picture released ahead of the broadcast, the actor can be seen surrounded by bee toys and honey.

He joins a long list of famous faces who have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories including the Duchess of Cambridge, Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston, Ellie Goulding and Dave Grohl.

Actress and Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis also recently became the first celebrity to sign a CBeebies bedtime story.

His CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode will air on Friday June 24 at 6.50pm.

