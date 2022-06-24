Hardwicke Circus ‘fortunate’ Sir Paul McCartney requested they play Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hardwicke Circus ‘fortunate’ Sir Paul McCartney requested they play Glastonbury

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 10.37am
Hardwicke Circus said they feel “very fortunate” to be playing at Glastonbury festival after Sir Paul McCartney put in a request with festival officials (Mary McCartney/PA)
Hardwicke Circus say they feel “very fortunate” to be playing at Glastonbury after Sir Paul McCartney put in a request with festival officials.

The six-piece rock band were squeezed into a Sunday slot on The Rabbit Hole stage after 80-year-old former Beatle Sir Paul heard their music and asked if they could be included in the line-up.

Interviewing brothers Jonny and Tom Foster on BBC Breakfast ahead of their performance, co-host Charlie Stayt said: “This is a story about timing and good luck.

“As recommendations come from music, they don’t come much higher than one from Sir Paul McCartney.”

Drummer Tom said: “I thought my mates had got together to pull a huge prank, but it turns out to be true.”

Frontman Jonny added: “It’s a huge moment for us and I feel like we are ready for Glastonbury. We’ve been playing a lot of gigs, playing in prisons and supporting other bands around the country, and now, with the recommendation of Paul McCartney, we are on our way to Worthy Farm for a great time.”

On the official Glastonbury website, it said: “When a request from Paul McCartney came through to Rabbit Hole HQ to ask if we could fit in a band he is a fan of, the White Rabbit’s ears pricked up.

“A new outfit from Cumbria, Hardwicke Circus are in our opinion going to be enormous.”

It added: “If there is one band not to miss this weekend, it’s these guys. That’s why we have put them conveniently in our 2022 headline slot.”

Tom said the band have worked “really hard” and hope Glastonbury revellers “relate to our songs”.

Jonny added: “Since this news, we’ve had a lot of people around the country, fans connecting with the music, connecting on a very musical level, so it’s been a really positive thing for us that people now are hearing our music, listening to our words, and thinking, ‘Actually, this is a band from the north that’s to be contended with’.

“So, it’s an exciting moment. Glastonbury is one of those ones, when you start playing and pick up that guitar, you learn the undertones to the Beatles and all these songs and you want to play them at Glastonbury. That’s why you do it, and we feel very fortunate for this.”

The pair joked that they had forgotten to pack their wellies and were “very worried”.

