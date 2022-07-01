Casa Amor to return to Love Island with six new boys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The notorious Casa Amor villa will return to Love Island in tonight’s show with six new boys arriving to shake things up.

The second villa has been a staple in the ITV2 show’s previous years and is known for often providing temptation and subsequent drama among the islanders.

Viewers were treated to a glimpse of the brand new Casa Amor villa in Thursday evening’s show as Iain Stirling, who voices the programme, said “the wait is over, Casa Amor is coming”.

Six new male islanders, including a labourer from the Cotswolds and a model from Manchester, will be joining the line-up of contestants in a bid to generate some excitement among the current female islanders.

Josh Samuel Le Grove, a 22-year-old model from Essex is entering Casa Amor in a bid to find love. Having always been single, Josh is now looking for “someone who can stick up for themselves and hold their own”.

Also joining the line-up is 23-year-old social media marketer Jack Keating who is originally from Dublin but now lives in London.

Samuel Agbiji is also ready to begin his Love Island journey and plans to bring “good energy” to the Casa Amor villa.

It's *that* time… Meet the boys of Casa Amor 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u9muQqFlCF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2022

The new arrivals come as two islanders are set to be dumped from the Love Island villa, as the contestants are forced to choose one boy and one girl to leave after the least popular couples – as decided by the British public – were revealed in Thursday evening’s show.

Friday’s show will see the safe islanders huddled in groups at the fire pit as they make their decisions.

Also arriving at Casa Amor on Friday is roofing company director Billy Brown from Surrey. The 23-year-old describes himself as “very, very romantic” and hopes to impress the girls by making them laugh.

Deji Adeniyi, a 25-year-old accounts manager from Bedford, plans to wear his heart on his sleeve as he arrives at Casa Amor, and hopes to turn the tables on his “awful” love life.

Completing the line-up of new boys is George Tasker, a 23-year-old labourer from the Cotswolds who hopes to find himself a new relationship but will avoid anyone with “bad manners” or someone who is “materialistic or self-obsessed”.

Elsewhere in the episode the girls currently in the main Love Island villa receive the news that they will be heading out for a cocktail night.

Whose head will turn for our Casa Amor boys? 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/C1WWEk5cAP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2022

While getting ready for the evening, the girls receive a surprise text which reads: “Girls, it’s time to get the drinks flowing as you’re off for a girls’ night out. #cocktailhour #shakenandstirred.”

Viewers will see the girls screaming with excitement, but the boys aren’t so impressed by the news.

After hearing the noise, Jacques O’Neil runs upstairs to find out what’s happened.

Coming back to tell the boys he says: “Listen, the girls’ text is girls’ night out, cocktails…”

Reeling from the news, Dami asks: “What are we supposed to do without them though?”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.