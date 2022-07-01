ASAP Rocky and Chris Brown give energetic Wireless Festival performances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

ASAP Rocky and Chris Brown give energetic Wireless Festival performances

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 11.07pm
ASAP Rocky performing at Wireless Festival in Crystal Palace Park, London (James Manning/PA)
ASAP Rocky performing at Wireless Festival in Crystal Palace Park, London (James Manning/PA)

ASAP Rocky and Chris Brown have given energetic headline performances during the opening day of Wireless Festival in London’s Crystal Palace Park.

The rap music festival is taking place at three sites over two weekends in London and Birmingham.

American rapper ASAP Rocky, 33, took to the stage in an all black outfit for his exclusive UK festival performance.

Wireless Festival – Crystal Palace Park
ASAP Rocky gave his first UK performance in six years at Wireless Festival at Crystal Palace Park on Friday (James Manning/PA)

The event, billed as Europe’s biggest celebration of contemporary black music, began on Friday and will end on July 11.

Performances are taking place at two London venues, in Crystal Palace and Finsbury Park, and at the Birmingham NEC – with the festival returning there for the first time since 2014.

ASAP Rocky’s performance marks his return to English soil for the first time in six years.

The rapper reportedly welcomed his first child with singer Rihanna in May.

Wireless Festival – Crystal Palace Park
Chris Brown jumped around the stage during his Wireless Festival performance on Friday (James Manning/PA)

American singer Brown, 33, performed ahead of ASAP Rocky, taking to the stage in a pink hoody and blue jeans, paired with a platinum buzz cut featuring a blue stripe.

Brown’s headline slot at Wireless marked his first UK festival performance in more than a decade.

Friday also saw performances from Australian rapper The Kid LAROI and American rapper Lil Uzi Vert – both of which also gave UK festival exclusive shows.

As the festival continues multi-award winning artist Dave will be joined by more hip hop megastars from across the pond including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, ASAP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, J Cole and SZA.

J Cole will perform at Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, followed by Tyler, The Creator on the Sunday.

Wireless Festival – Crystal Palace Park
American rapper Lil Uzi Vert performing at Wireless Festival at Crystal Palace Park (James Manning/PA)

The following weekend all eyes will be on Finsbury Park where an historic all female line-up of Cardi B, SZA and Nicki Minaj will take to the stage.

The event will be SZA’s first European festival headline slot and her first UK performance in four years.

That same weekend Dave, who recently won best hip hop/grime/rap act the 2022 Brit awards, will headline in Birmingham, followed by Cardi B on Saturday and J Cole on Sunday.

As part of a new partnership with BBC Radio 1Xtra, radio DJ Snoochie Shy also hosted a set on Friday – the presenter, whose real name is Cheyenne Davide, has had her own show on the network since 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier