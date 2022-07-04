EastEnders’ newest arrival set to shake things up in Albert Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

EastEnders’ newest arrival set to shake things up in Albert Square

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 9.02pm
Aaron Thiara is joining the cast of EastEnders as Ravi Gulati (BBC/PA)
Aaron Thiara is joining the cast of EastEnders as Ravi Gulati (BBC/PA)

EastEnders’ newest addition, Ravi Gulati, is set to shake things up in Albert Square when he is released from prison later this summer.

Ravi, played by British stage and screen actor Aaron Thiara, made his debut appearance in the BBC One soap on Monday evening after fellow inmate Phil Mitchell – played by Steve McFadden – turned to him for help after making an enemy in jail.

Viewers will discover that Ravi has a connection to the Square after he asks Phil for information on Kheerat Panesar, played by Jaz Deol.

Ravi is revealed to be the son of Panesar family friend Ranveer, but his intentions are currently unclear.

Despite Ravi’s seemingly charming and charismatic personality, not all is as it seems as viewers will soon discover that he is willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants.

As his time in prison draws to a close, Ravi will make his way to Walford to reunite with the Panesars, but not all of them will be pleased to see him.

Speaking about joining EastEnders, Thiara said: “My heart is filled with immense gratitude to be joining such an iconic show, working alongside a stellar cast and a remarkable production team.

“It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. This is a wondrous opportunity to approach as an actor, and I can’t wait for people to meet Ravi on screen and witness his rollercoaster of a journey.”

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Ravi is captivating, cunning and dangerous, and can go from pleasant to menacing with very little warning – unlike Aaron, who’s a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast.

“We’re all excited to see Aaron bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama and shocking twists in store – wherever Ravi goes, trouble follows.”

Viewers can expect to see Ravi return to screens later in the summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]