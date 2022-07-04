Love Island heats up as islanders explore new connections during Casa Amor split

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relationships are heating up in the Love Island villa as new bombshell Coco Lodge kissed both Davide Sanclimenti and Andrew Le Page.

Monday night’s episode saw the Casa Amor split continue to test the couples as islanders in both villas explored new connections with many sharing their first kisses.

A Raunchy Race challenge also provided an opportunity for the new arrivals to make their moves as well as igniting the competitive spirit between the main villa and the second property.

💋 FIRST LOOK 💋 First kisses are happening left, right and centre after Andrew and Dami make mad moves 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eai81hQZhX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2022

During the day, contestants from both villas received a text which read: “Islanders, this afternoon the Villa will take on Casa Amor in ‘Raunchy Race’.

“The two villas will race against each other to complete a series of saucy challenges. The first villa to complete each challenge wins a point. The villa that receives the most points will win a party tonight. #HeadtoHead #LooseLipsing”

Among the challenges was ‘the boy with the most tattoos must suck the toe of the girl he fancies the most’ which saw Luca Bish choose Mollie Salmon in the main villa while Jack Keating picked Paige Thorne.

The task caused Gemma Owen, who is coupled up with Luca, to be particularly annoyed.

Speaking in the Beach Hut afterwards, she said: “That challenge definitely did mess with a few people’s heads, it certainly p****d me off.”

Another task requested the male islander whose name comes first alphabetically to kiss all the other girls in the villa.

In Casa Amor, newcomer Billie Brown got to kiss the girls while Andrew was the boy selected in the main villa, which frustrated his partner Tasha Ghouri.

She said in the Beach Hut: “Andrew’s kissed six girls and I’m sitting there like ‘Okay Tash, you’ve got this. You’re fine’.”

Casa Amor was declared the overall winner following the string of racy tasks.

After the challenge, a number of islanders continued to explore the connections that had been sparked during the game, including Davide and Coco who shared a kiss under the water as part of it.

As they sat alone, Coco asked him directly if he found her attractive to which he admitted he did before they kissed once again.

Coco and Andrew also shared another kiss by the firepit after she was dared by her fellow islanders to prove that “brunettes have more fun”.

In the Beach Hut, Andrew said: “Right now I’m not going to be thinking about Tasha. I’m going to be thinking about myself for once.

“At the end of the day I wanna be happy so, I’m definitely going to speak to Coco. We’ll see what happens.”

The 27-year-old estate agent later invited Coco to the terrace with him where he told her “you are my type and I definitely wanna get to know you more”.

Later in the conversation, Andrew brought up their previous kiss and she admitted she thought he was a good kisser, prompting him to ask: “Would you like to do it again, do you reckon?”

She replied by asking him back “Do you wanna do it again?” before he took his chance and gave Coco another kiss.

Afterwards in the Beach Hut, Coco said: “My evening has been extremely interesting. I actually like both Davide and Andrew for different reasons so I’m not sure yet.”

Dami Hope, who has been coupled up with Indiyah Polak, also brought new girl Summer Botwe, 22, up to the terrace during the episode.

Summer asked him to read her mind, to which he obliged, saying: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”

During the conversation Summer remarked on Dami’s strong eye contact and challenged him to a staring contest.

Dami said to her: “If you lose, just shoot your shot”, causing the pair to share their first kiss.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.