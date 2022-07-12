Demand increasing for age ratings on online content, new BBFC report shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Demand increasing for age ratings on online content, new BBFC report shows

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 9.03am
Higher demand for age-ratings on online content, new BBFC report shows (Alamy/PA)
Higher demand for age-ratings on online content, new BBFC report shows (Alamy/PA)

The demand for official age ratings for online content has seen a consistent increase over the past year, according to an annual report from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

The organisation said 91% of parents and 95% of teenagers wanted to see the same age ratings that are applied in cinemas and to DVDs.

In 2021 the BBFC classified 5,431 video submissions; 1,891 online submissions; 659 theatrical films; and 104 music videos, the report states.

At the close of 2021, 27 Video on Demand (VOD) platforms were licensed to display BBFC age ratings in the UK on a voluntary, best practice basis.

Technology Stock
The organisation said 91% of parents and 95% of teenagers wanted to see the same age ratings that are applied in cinemas and to DVDs (Daniel Law/PA)

Through these industry partnerships, the BBFC provided age ratings for more than 17,673 pieces of VOD content, equating to 811,178 minutes.

Streaming services and platforms working with the BBFC include Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube Movies and Rakuten TV, among others.

The report also highlights the long-term agreement between the BBFC and Netflix, meaning that BBFC age ratings will continue to appear on all Netflix content for years to come.

David Austin, chief executive of the BBFC, said: “After another difficult start to the year with Covid-19 restrictions, I am proud of everything we have achieved in 2021 to help parents and families choose content well.

“Alongside the wider recovery of the cinema industry, it has been especially encouraging to see a significant rise in our trusted age ratings online.

“Our research shows that UK families want to see the same ratings that they recognise from their local cinema when watching films and TV shows online, so it is reassuring that platforms are working with us to ensure this demand is met.

“Now in our 110th year, we continue to deliver more of our trusted and well-understood age ratings from cinemas to streaming platforms across the UK to help families choose content that’s right for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier