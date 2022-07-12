Love Island contestant leaves the villa in shock exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island contestant leaves the villa in shock exit

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 1.53pm
Love Island (ITV/PA)
Love Island (ITV/PA)

Jacques O’Neill has left the Love Island villa, ITV has announced.

The rugby player’s shock exit comes after he continued his attempts to win back Paige Thorne after it was revealed he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Paige was away in Casa Amor.

A Love Island spokesperson said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

“We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

Monday’s episode saw the return of Adam Collard, and fellow contestants remarked on how happy Paige seemed while talking to him shortly after his entrance, saying that 23-year-old Jacques was sure to be “so intimidated” by the new arrival.

Adam and Paige were later seen cosying up by the pool together discussing “boyfriend material” and the need to “train boys up” to be in a relationship.

The arrival of Adam came the day after Jacques and Paige survived a dramatic dumping which spelled the end for Jay Younger and Chyna Ellis.

Afterwards, Jacques took Paige aside and read her an emotional message he had composed on his phone, with the pair seemingly set to reconcile.

However, they had endured a turbulent few days in the villa after Jacques was forced to explain to the Welsh paramedic why he had kissed Cheyanne while she was away.

Jacques will explain his decision to leave in tonight’s episode of the ITV2 dating show.

