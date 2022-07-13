Jagger: Abba concert offers ‘technology breakthrough’ for bands like the Stones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Jagger: Abba concert offers ‘technology breakthrough’ for bands like the Stones

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 1.06pm
(Suzan Moore/PA)
(Suzan Moore/PA)

Sir Mick Jagger has said Abba’s virtual concert offers bands such The Rolling Stones a “technology breakthrough” to secure their legacies.

Abba Voyage launched at a purpose-built stadium in London in May with a star-studded event attended by the Swedish pop superstars.

Five years in the making, the concert features four 3D digital versions of the group’s younger selves singing and dancing to some 20 of their hits.

Abba Voyage
Abba Voyage launched earlier this year (Johan Persson/Abba Voyage/PA)

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music Hits, The Rolling Stones’ singer was asked how he planned to ensure the band’s legacy lives on in the next 50 years or more.

Sir Mick said: “That would be stupid to me to give you a one-line answer, because I haven’t really honestly thought about it.

“The Abba thing gives you this kind of technology breakthrough, which, I haven’t actually seen it yet.

“I was supposed to go and see it, but there was a train strike. So I didn’t get to go. I wasn’t going on the train, but … the traffic was horrible, so I can’t really answer that.

British Summer Time festival – London
Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (Ian West/PA)

“Obviously technology is going to give you some of the answers to this, and who knows what technology lies in store down the road?

“We’re already in an AI world of doing this stuff, and you can do a lot of musical stuff with not very complicated computerisation, as well.”

The Abba Voyage show is taking place at a purpose-built 3,000-capacity arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

The so-called Abbatars were created through months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light and Magic, the company founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas, in its first foray into music.

During the concert, they are backed by a live band of 10 musicians and a complex light show.

The Rolling Stones formed in London in 1962 and have featured a rotating cast of musicians, with Sir Mick and Keith Richards the only two remaining founding members.

Drummer Charlie Watts died last August aged 80 and has been replaced by touring musician Steve Jordan, while Ronnie Wood first joined the band in 1975.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier