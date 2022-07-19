Production begins on part two of sci-fi epic Dune

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Production begins on part two of sci-fi epic Dune

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 1.07am Updated: July 19 2022, 2.19pm
Production begins on part two of sci-fi epic Dune (Ian West/PA)

Production has reportedly begun on part two of Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic Dune.

The film will see the return of an all-star cast, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin.

Business Wire reports that new cast members will include Austin Butler, as the villainous Feyd Rautha, and screen-veteran Christopher Walken as the Pradishah Emperor.

Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux are also slated to join the ensemble.

The film will see the return of an all-star cast, including Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya (Ian West/PA)

The follow-up to the Oscar-winning film will explore the journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to take revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

The screenplay for Dune: Part Two was written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts and is based on Frank Herbert’s novel.

The movie is reportedly being filmed on location in Budapest, Jordan and Italy, with filming also taking place in Abu Dhabi which will double-up as the setting of the desert planet Arrakis in the film.

Abu Dhabi has also served as a filming location for titles like Mission: Impossible, Star Wars and Fast & Furious 7.

It is slated for worldwide release on November 17 2023.

Dune was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won six, including best original score, best visual effects, best cinematography and best editing.

