Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney among winners at Attitude Pride Awards

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 5.02pm
Yasmin Finney arriving at The Attitude Pride awards supported by Magnum at The Langham in London (Matt Crossick/PA)
Yasmin Finney arriving at The Attitude Pride awards supported by Magnum at The Langham in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney is among the famous faces who have been honoured at the Attitude Pride Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate figures, sometimes unsung, within the LGBTQ+ community who have “championed rights or challenged stigma in the face of adversity”.

Prizes were presented at the sixth annual awards show, which was held at the Langham Hotel in London on Thursday with the BBC’s Glow Up presenter Dominic Skinner hosting the event.

Finney, who starred in the hit LGBTQ+ drama series Heartstopper, is among the four winners of the Attitude pride icon award.

Attitude Pride Awards 2022 – London
Dutch LGBTQ+ activist and anti-racism campaigner Naomie Pieter received an award at the ceremony in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

The 18-year-old transgender activist is also joining the Doctor Who cast to play Rose alongside Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who is taking over the role as the Time Lord.

German activist and author Riccardo Simonetti, French DJ and actor Kiddy Smile and Dutch LGBTQ+ activist and anti-racism campaigner Naomie Pieter are among the other winners of the Attitude pride icon award.

Six individuals and organisations were also presented with the Attitude Pride award, including the Terrence Higgins Trust, which is celebrating its 40th year as a leading HIV charity.

The Gay Liberation Front, which led the UK’s first Pride protest 50 years ago in London, and the Rainbow Migration charity, which supports LGBTQ+ asylum seekers, were also among the winners.

The founder of the cancer charity Live Through This Stewart O’Callaghan and cyclist and transgender activist Emily Bridges have also been recognised alongside HIV and chemsex activist David Stuart, who has been honoured posthumously following his death earlier this year.

Also in attendance at the award ceremony was actor Mark Gatiss and his husband Ian Hallard and TV presenter Dr Ranj Singh.

Attitude managing director Darren Styles said: “Ours is a rainbow community, and this is a set of Attitude Pride Awards that reflects that in every conceivable sense.

Attitude Pride Awards 2022 – London
German activist and author Riccardo Simonetti was among the Attitude pride icon winners (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Via a record number of nominations and the input of our judging panel, we are privileged to share 10 extraordinary stories that – despite everything life can test you with – combine to inspire, uplift and educate.

“This brilliant afternoon reconfirms the strength and beauty of the human spirit and the togetherness of our LGTBQ+ community.

“The Attitude Magazine Foundation, our registered charity, used the event to raise close to £20,000 for LGBTQ+ causes large and small, thanks to the generosity of our headline sponsor, Magnum, and extraordinary gifted draw prizes from Source Journeys, Bentley and Lalique.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

