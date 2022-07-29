Former Neighbours actress to watch soap’s finale at viewing party in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Neighbours actress to watch soap's finale at viewing party in UK

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 7.00pm Updated: July 29 2022, 7.02pm
Julie Mullins played Julie Martin in Neighbours from 1992 to 1994 (Julie Mullins)
A London-based former Neighbours actress will mark the soap opera’s final airing in the UK with a viewing party, describing the show as “the backdrop for the British for 37 years”.

Julie Mullins played the role of Julie Martin in Neighbours from 1992 to 1994, her time on the show ending after her character’s death.

Channel 5 announced it was dropping the show earlier in 2022, and while fans took to social media and signed a petition to show their displeasure, Friday will mark its final episode.

Julie Mullins played the role of Julie Martin in Neighbours from 1992 to 1994
Ms Mullins told the PA news agency: “Neighbours is a part of Australian culture. The casual nature, the outdoors, the swimming pools, the barbecues… that makes it quintessential Australian culture.

“But it’s been the backdrop for the British for 37 years. It is in the psychology of families, students, school kids, university students, mums cooking the dinner.

“Unlike some soaps, it’s not all doom and gloom all the time. There’s a lot of light-hearted stuff.

“Of course, they have the car explosions and the drama in relationships, but it’s otherwise quite a happy show. I think people really are going to miss it.”

Producers have said they will not end the show with scenes of destruction and devastation.

Instead, former stars will return to say goodbye to Ramsay Street, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.

Another fan favourite who will star in the finale is Alan Fletcher, who has played Dr Karl Kennedy in the soap for 28 years.

Ms Mullins said: “I actually knew Alan in a social way from when I had just started drama school. I was working with a regional theatre outside Sydney and he was one of the professional actors doing a production.

“Somehow, I ended up going into the rehearsal room, which was fabulous for me because I wanted to be a professional actor and was playing the piano for (Alan) to learn some songs. We were quite friendly and I used to keep in touch with him off and on.

“Then the bizarre thing was, years later it was my last month of filming Neighbours, and he rang me up.

“He said ‘Julie, you’re not going to believe this, but I’ve been offered a two-year stint in Neighbours’ which is exactly what I’d done. My character was just about to get killed off, so he went in as I left!”

At 9pm on Friday, for one last time fans all over the country will get together for viewing parties to watch the final episode, including Ms Mullins.

“About a dozen of us are getting together to watch the finale at a friend’s home in Reading,” she said.

“Some of the group are British, so they’ve grown up with Neighbours, and some of the other guests that are coming are Australian.

“One of them is called Kylie actually, we were laughing because she will be our Kylie for the night!”

When asked if it was time for the show to come to an end, Ms Mullins said: “I wouldn’t say it’s the right time because it’s actually in good shape at the moment.

“Artistically I think any long-running series goes up and down in terms of how engaging it is, but I don’t think its end is due to a quality issue.

“But I also know that all shows do come to an end at some point. You know, the Coronation Streets of this world are very rare.”

