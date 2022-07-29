Alan Fletcher apologises to Neighbours fans for cancelling post-finale live chat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neighbours star Alan Fletcher has apologised to fans as he was forced to cancel a live chat about the final episode of the series after being locked out of his Instagram account.

The actor, who plays Dr Karl Kennedy in the hit Australian soap, had planned to discuss the show with fans after it aired in the UK on Friday before the “disaster” occurred.

After 37 years on screen, the show ended with a double-episode special, which featured cameos from Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and singer Natalie Imbruglia.

I have had a disaster. My plan was to go live on Instagram right now. But I have been locked out of my account!!! So sorry everyone. I hope you loved the last episode of @neighbours — Alan Fletcher (@alanfletcher) July 29, 2022

Sharing a picture of cast members watching the episode in Melbourne the previous night, Kennedy said: “I am watching it all again NOW with you all in the UK. Join me for an Instagram live chat at the end.”

But following the conclusion he wrote on Twitter: “I have had a disaster. My plan was to go live on Instagram right now.

“But I have been locked out of my account!!! So sorry everyone. I hope you loved the last episode of @neighbours.

He later added: “So sad I can’t do@my Instagram live chat as promised.

“I hope everyone is ok after last episode of @neighbours.”