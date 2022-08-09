England Women’s football star Lauren Hemp to make guest appearance on Hollyoaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England Women’s football star Lauren Hemp to make guest appearance on Hollyoaks

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 8.53pm Updated: August 9 2022, 8.57pm
England Women’s football star Lauren Hemp is a fan of the show (Channel 4/PA)
England Women’s football star Lauren Hemp is due to make a special guest appearance on Hollyoaks.

The Lioness and Manchester City forward will play herself as a football coach on the Channel 4 show, following her historic win at the 2022 Euros last month.

England triumphed over Germany with an explosive 2-1 win at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

The Lioness forward will play herself as a football coach on the Channel 4 show (Channel 4/PA)

Hemp will coach Kathleen-Angel’s football team, with characters Charlie Osborne and Ella Cunningham starstruck to have a Lioness teaching them skills.

Her appearance came about after Hollyoaks recorded an additional scene the day after the Euros final to mark the win.

It featured Nadira and Juliet watching a replay of the end of the match and celebrating.

“I love Hollyoaks and never miss it so when they posted the scene about us on their Instagram I then shared it on my story,” Hemp said.

Her appearance came about after Hollyoaks recorded an additional scene the day after the Euros final to mark the win (Channel 4/PA)

“Then my agent called and said that I had been invited to come and film a scene.

“I can’t tell you what I replied but I shouted it down the phone!

“It was like a dream. I had two dreams in life and they’ve both happened in the last few weeks.”

Hemp says her post-Euros goal is to continue to inspire as many girls and boys to be involved as possible (Channel 4/PA)

She added: “It was a surreal day and I was just thinking I can’t believe I am here, and people want my picture… I was really nervous but everyone was lovely.

“I’d love to come back again. I’d like to play a serial killer.”

Hemp, who says her favourite Hollyoaks character is Mercedes McQueen, says her post-Euros goal is to continue to inspire as many girls and boys to be involved as possible.

She will appear in Wednesday’s episode of Hollyoaks on E4 at 7pm and Thursday’s episode on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

