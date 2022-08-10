Gloria Hunniford says ‘magic make-up’ allowed her return to work after fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gloria Hunniford says ‘magic make-up’ allowed her return to work after fall

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 12.03am
Gloria Hunniford (Nicky Johnston/Prima UK/PA)
Gloria Hunniford (Nicky Johnston/Prima UK/PA)

Broadcaster Gloria Hunniford has praised film set make-up for enabling her to return to work after breaking her eye socket in a fall.

The Loose Woman star said she did not leave the house for three weeks after tripping over a rug on to a wooden floor and cracking the bone under her eye.

Appearing on the September cover of Prima magazine, she said: “My eye was full of blood and I was black, blue and yellow.

Gloria Hunniford
Gloria Hunniford on the front cover of Prima (Nicky Johnston/Prima UK/PA)

“I’ve had nightmares about the impact, I’ll never forget the slap of my face on the ground. I didn’t want to see anyone for a while, I thought I’d terrify the neighbours.

“Then, one of my make-up artist friends brought me this magic make-up, which they use to cover tattoos on film sets.

“It’s allowed me to get back to work, which is lucky because I’m not good at taking time off. I’m fortunate that I have a job I truly love, which stimulates me.”

The 82-year-old started her career in television in her native Northern Ireland before going to London to work on We Love TV and Open House With Gloria Hunniford.

Since then she has been a continuous presence in living rooms around the country, on Loose Women, This Morning, Rip Off Britain, Home Away From Home and Food: Truth Or Scare.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Gloria Hunniford was made an OBE in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)

Having spent more than 70 years in showbusiness, Hunniford said she has no plans to retire.

“I’d love to have my own chat show again. I hope to God I can continue working, I don’t want to just sit around reading.

“As long as I have the energy and will to work, I’ll continue doing so, because I love it so much and it feeds my system. I just love a challenge.

“Some people will say, ‘I can’t do that’. I say, ‘What do I have to lose? I might as well give it a shot’.”

Hunniford’s daughter Caron Keating, also a TV presenter, died of breast cancer in 2004.

Diana Bench Hunniford
Gloria Hunniford and her daughter Caron Keating (William Conran/PA)

She was made an OBE in the 2017 Queen’s Birthday Honours for her contribution to cancer charities through breast screening services and cancer support.

Hunniford said: “When you hear that your child has cancer, it’s one of the worst days of your life – the other being the day she died.

“Caron was so determined and positive. She fought her seven-year battle in secrecy – she never wanted anyone to know.

“There’s a phrase that’s really important to me: ‘People never die if they live on the lips of the living’. Therefore, I always talk about Caron, especially to her two boys, Charlie and Gabriel, who are now 28 and 25.

“As a family, we celebrate everything, whether it’s her passing, her birthday, Mother’s Day or Christmas, we raise a glass to her all the time.

“We try not to get too morbid, but we celebrate her and talk about her openly. I think about her a million times a day.”

The September issue of Prima is on sale from August 11.

