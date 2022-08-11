Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin joins Fleur East on Strictly line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin joins Fleur East on Strictly line-up

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 2.13pm
Hamza Yassin (BBC/PA)
Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and former X Factor star Fleur East are the latest stars to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The announcements bring the total number of celebrities unveiled for the upcoming 20th series of the BBC One show to 13.

Sudanese-born Scot Yassin is one of the hosts of the BBC’s Animal Park and a guest presenter on Countryfile.

The 32-year-old is also known to younger viewers as Ranger Hamza on the CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk.

After being announced on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show, he said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.

“I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.

“My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

East, who competed on the second series of The X Factor in 2005 as part of girl group Addictiv Ladies, was announced on Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old singer and radio host dedicated her appearance to her father, who died in 2020 following a heart attack and was an avid fan of Strictly.

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV after being announced, East became emotional and held back tears as she said: “For me, it is quite sentimental because my daddy passed away in 2020 and Strictly was his favourite show.

“When I was on The X Factor, in the breaks in the live studio, he used to check his phone for the Strictly updates because he was really annoyed that he couldn’t watch Strictly.

“I am going to be doing it for him. I am gutted that he can’t see me do it, to be honest.

“But I am just going to keep him in mind when I am doing the show.”

They join a line-up that includes Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh and more.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

