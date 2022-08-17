Jonah Hill to step back from promoting his films to protect mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonah Hill to step back from promoting his films to protect mental health

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 12.57am
Jonah Hill to step back from promoting his films to protect mental health (Ian West/PA)
Jonah Hill says he will be stepping back from promoting upcoming films to protect his mental health.

The Hollywood star said media appearances and public facing events “exacerbated” his anxiety attacks, and that the decision was an “important step” for him.

In a statement shared with US media outlets, he revealed he had finished directing his second film, titled Stutz – a documentary about him and his therapist which also explores mental health in general.

Hill said the film had taken him on a “journey of self-discovery” and hoped that it would “help those who are struggling”.

The Hollywood star said media appearances and public facing events ‘exacerbated’ his anxiety attacks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” the statement said.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.

“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling.

“However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself.

“If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

The actor, who is known for playing comedic characters in films including Superbad, 21 Jump Street and The Wolf Of Wall Street, said he hoped that Stutz would normalise talking about and acting on mental health issues.

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off,” he said.

“I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety.

“With this letter and with Stutz, I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

“I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.”

