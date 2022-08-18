First glimpse of Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in new BBC western drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First glimpse of Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in new BBC western drama

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 3.01pm
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer starring in upcoming western drama The English (Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios/PA)
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer starring in upcoming western drama The English (Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios/PA)

The BBC have shared a glimpse of Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer starring in upcoming western drama The English.

The programme, which will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK, follows an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and Pawnee Nation ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp as they come together in 1890 America “to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood”.

In a selection of dramatic first-look images, 39-year-old Blunt who portrays Lady Cornelia and Spencer, 47, who plays Eli, are captured at different points of their journey, during which they must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them both physically and psychologically, before discovering they share a deep-rooted history.

Blunt portrays aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios/PA)

Blunt first gained recognition after starring in British TV drama Gideon’s Daughter, for which she won a Golden Globe award, and later for her portrayal of Emily in 2006 sensation The Devil Wears Prada.

Meanwhile, Spencer is best known as werewolf Sam Uley in the Twilight Saga films and for his role as Deputy Billy Raven in American action series Banshee.

The new six-part series is written and directed by Hugo Blick, who wrote and directed Golden Globe-winning drama The Honourable Women and BBC and Netflix collaboration Black Earth Rising, which starred Bafta award winner Michaela Coel.

In the high-octane Western drama, which is set for release in November, the protagonists “have a clear sense of their destiny but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past”, according to the BBC.

Spencer stars in The English as ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios/PA)

As Lady Cornelia seeks revenge on the man she believes is responsible for the death of her son, stories of race, love and power are explored.

The story unfolds with each obstacle Lady Cornelia and Eli overcome, leading the pair closer to their ultimate destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

In Hoxem, after an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall – played by Stephen Rea – and young widow Martha Myers – portrayed by Valerie Pachner – into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, the full extent of Lady Cornelia and Eli’s intertwined history is understood, and they come face to face with the future they must live.

The show’s ensemble cast also includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones and Ciaran Hinds.

The English will also air on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

