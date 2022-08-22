Netflix offers first look at Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Netflix offers first look at Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 12.25am
Netflix offers first look at images of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel (Netflix/PA)
Netflix offers first look at images of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel (Netflix/PA)

Netflix has offered fans a first look at Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Knives Out sequel Glass Onion.

The director admitted he “cannot wait” for the film’s release, as the streaming giant shared a picture of the “glam European beach vacation whodunnit”.

Daniel Craig is due to reprise his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc for the sequel, which will see his character travel to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Craig appears alongside an all-star cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr and Kate Hudson.

Sharing a new image of the cast gathered around an elegant dining table, Netflix tweeted: “Nothing brings friends together like a killer party.”

In his own post, Johnson said: “Glass Onion is fast approaching and just speaking for myself personally I CANNOT WAIT.

“Behold! First-look images of our glam European beach vacation whodunnit:”

Revealing the title of the movie back in June, Johnson paid tribute to the work of detective novelist Agatha Christie and said he hoped to “emulate” her with his films.

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively,” he said.

“I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.

“It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually.

“Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.

“When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title.

The European premiere of Glass Onion will close out the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Gary Busey denies allegations of sexual offences at at Monster-Mania Convention (PA)
Gary Busey denies allegations of sexual offences at fan convention
David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview (Richard Lewisohn/BBC/PA)
David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview
Aidan Turner has clarified he never felt “objectified” by the topless photo of him during the filming of Poldark (BBC/PA)
I didn’t feel objectified: Aidan Turner reflects on topless Poldark photo
Dame Judi Dench with Jay Blades and Steve Fletcher (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Dame Judi Dench enlists The Repair Shop to mend late husband’s pocketwatch
died at a hospice near his south-east London home on March 30 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Parker posthumously nominated for National Television Award for cancer film
Stormzy ‘a bit flustered’ after appearing on Sky Sports to offer his opinions (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy ‘a bit flustered’ as he plays role of football pundit at Old Trafford
Laura Whitmore is leaving Love Island (PA)
Laura Whitmore to step down from hosting Love Island
Fetty Wap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Steps stars Lisa Scott Lee, Lee Latchford Evans, Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Faye Tozer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Steps, Madonna and Aitch battle for albums chart top spot
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles addresses online abuse aimed at his girlfriend Olivia Wilde

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson sends condolences to family of St Johnstone fan who died at McDiarmid…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won't get 'bogged down' this season as he…
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback
0
Birighitti, left, and Eriksson will battle for the gloves
Jack Ross explains why he dropped Mark Birighitti for Carljohan Eriksson as Dundee United…
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.
EXCLUSIVE: Gary Bowyer will let Shaun Byrne leave Dundee
0
People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0