Love Island’s Amy Hart announces baby joy on Loose Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island’s Amy Hart announces baby joy on Loose Women

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 2.41pm
Love Island’s Amy Hart (Steve Parsons/PA)
Love Island’s Amy Hart (Steve Parsons/PA)

Love Island star Amy Hart has announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason having publicly documented her fertility journey since 2019.

The reality TV personality, 30, appeared on Loose Women to reveal the news three years after she announced on the ITV show she was going to freeze her eggs.

“It was very unexpected, we weren’t going to start trying until next year… I had my 30th completely sober,” she said.

“Everyone kept coming up to me and saying, ‘You don’t seem very drunk’ and I said to my best friend ‘people are beginning to ask’ and she said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to do something then.’

“So the Abba tribute band was playing Lay All Your Love On Me and I started crawling across the dancefloor, and nobody asked again.”

In 2019, Hart appeared on Loose Women to explain her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 27, having undergone a test that indicated that her fertility levels were low for her age.

At the time she considered freezing her eggs to have children as “insurance” in case she does not find a partner.

Asked whether she will still use her frozen eggs, Hart said: “No. I might need them in the future.

“It was never about not being able to get pregnant, it was more about the longevity of my egg reserve. If I don’t need them, then I’ll donate them.”

On Instagram, Hart said the couple both had concerns about being able to start a family but said they were excited to welcome their bundle of joy in March.

Sharing a picture holding the baby scan, Hart said: “We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all.

“Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out.

“So much so that if we’d started trying in January as planned we probably wouldn’t have fallen pregnant as we would have been nowhere near the ovulation days!

“We were told earlier this year that if we hadn’t fallen pregnant within 6 months of starting trying, it would be straight to IVF. Life has a funny way eh!!”

The couple explained how they revealed the baby news to their families during Hart’s 30th birthday celebrations.

When asked if they will find out the baby’s gender, Hart said: “No, I do surprises for everyone else and I ruin surprises that are planned for me so this is the only surprise that I cannot ruin.”

Hart added that she does not want to get engaged until after her pregnancy, but confirmed that they want to get married in Spain.

The former air hostess left the Love Island villa early in 2019 after splitting with partner Curtis Pritchard several weeks into the series.

Love Island stars including Molly-Mae Hague, Paige Turley, Kendall Rae Knight, Sharon Gaffka, Tasha Ghouri, Rachel Finni and Kady McDermott were among those sending messages of congratulations.

Since appearing on the hit ITV2 reality dating show Hart has gone on to star in the Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime at the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Love Island contestants Luca Bish and Gemma Owen (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island’s Luca Bish makes it official with Gemma Owen in lavish proposal
David Celino, 16, from Worsley in Greater Manchester (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Family tribute to ‘fiercely independent’ boy who died after Leeds Festival
Composer John Williams has said he would ‘love’ to write the music for a Bond film (Nicola Dove/PA)
Veteran composer John Williams would ‘love’ to write James Bond soundtrack
Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights (Charles Sykes/AP)
Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights
Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prizeTaylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize (Charles Sykes/AP)
Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize
Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’ (PA)
Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’
Harry Styles accepts MTV VMA virtually despite being ‘just down the road’ (PA)
Harry Styles accepts MTV VMA virtually despite being ‘just down the road’
Nick Cave closed this summer’s All Points East festival with a triumphant performance for 40,000 fans in London’s Victoria Park (Alamy/PA)
Showman Nick Cave brings All Points East festival to jubilant end
Jack Harlow has said he is ‘hungry’ and ‘focused’ ahead of the MTV VMAs where he is vying for the top prizes (Doug Peters/PA)
Jack Harlow ‘hungry’ and ‘focused’ ahead of MTV VMAs
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer writing on paper. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Calls to axe secret police counter-corruption guidance on links with journalists

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Love Island’s Amy Hart (Steve Parsons/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff