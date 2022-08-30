John Lennon’s family home in Liverpool to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

John Lennon’s family home in Liverpool to go under the hammer

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 1.09pm Updated: August 30 2022, 1.46pm
Home of Julia Lennon (Omega Auctions/PA)
Home of Julia Lennon (Omega Auctions/PA)

The home of John Lennon’s mother, dubbed the House of Sin, is expected to sell for £250,000 at auction.

The three-bedroom house on Blomfield Road in Liverpool played a significant role in both Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney’s musical development, the auction house said.

The pair, who would become founding members of the Beatles, rehearsed at the semi-detached house with their bandmates in The Quarrymen without fear of noise complaints from Lennon’s mother Julia.

The Quarrymen
Sir Paul McCartney, 15, making his debut public performance with The Quarrymen, led by John Lennon at the Conservative club, in Liverpool (PA)

Mrs Lennon lived in the home with her husband John “Bobby” Dykins from 1950 until her death in 1958, with the singer’s sisters Julia Baird and Jacqueline Dykins.

Lennon was a frequent visitor to the house, living with his aunt Mimi in nearby Menlove Avenue, the auction house said.

In her book Imagine This, Baird wrote of their mother: “I shall never forget the hilarious bathroom jam sessions she shared with the budding Beatles.

“The bathroom in our little house in Blomfield Road was probably one of the smallest in Britain.

“To see John, Paul, George, Pete Shotton, Ivan Vaughan, my mother and probably a couple of hangers-on scrambling around inside, trying to find a place to sit, was like a comedy act.

“They would be squeezed into the bath, perched on top of the loo seat, propped up against the handbasin, squatted on the floor, and standing with one leg up on the edge of the bath to support a guitar.

“Even getting the door closed was a feat. They sometimes went on for hours, letting rip into all those now classic tunes like Maggie May, Besame Mucho, Alleycat, and the theme music from The Third Man.”

Blomfield Road i
The three-bedroom home on Blomfield Road in Liverpool (Omega Auctions/PA)

The home was dubbed the “House of Sin” by John’s aunt Mimi, the auction house said.

Paul Fairweather, auctioneer at Omega Auctions, said: “This house is well known to Beatles fans and anyone who has even a passing interest in how the world’s most famous musical group came to be.

“We saw worldwide interest in our recent sale of George Harrison’s childhood home and we expect possibly even greater attention on this property.

“It has huge historical importance, is in a great area and is an established part of the Beatles tours around the city. We are excited to see what it will achieve when the sale ends.”

The online-only auction will finish on September 26 at 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap
Vogue Williams says new show Send Nudes: Body SOS is meant to be ’empowering’ (Lia Toby/PA)
Vogue Williams says new show Send Nudes: Body SOS is meant to be ’empowering’
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event (Sundance Film Festival/PA)
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event
Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘one of my heroes’ (Ian West/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘one of my heroes’
Khloe Kadashian: my children challenge me as a person (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person
Celebrity chef Dame Prue Leith said ‘it’s wonderful that people still want to employ me’ at the age of 82 (Good Housekeeping UK/Andrew Montgomery/PA)
It’s extraordinary people are still interested in me, says Dame Prue Leith
Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
World of music and beyond come together to continue Jamal Edwards’ legacy
Ferne McCann is among the 14 famous faces taking part in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Ian West/PA)
Ferne McCann says she drew on experience of childbirth to survive Celebrity SAS
Fatima Whitbread (Ian West/PA)
Olympian Fatima Whitbread flies flag for older generation on Celebrity SAS
David Bowie will be honoured on The Music Walk of Fame in Camden, London (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie to be honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0