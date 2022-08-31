Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap By Press Association August 31 2022, 5.04am Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lindsay Lohan has recreated a family photo taken in London more than 20 years ago while filming her first film, The Parent Trap. The actress, 36, shared two pictures of herself posing with younger brother Dakota Lohan in Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament. In the older photo, she carries her smiling baby brother and in the most recent he carries her. “Now and Then. #TheParentTrap #bffs,” Lohan captioned the photo. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) The 1998 film was the child-actress’ breakout role and saw her play estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James, the latter of whom lives in the British capital. It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career. She is also known for other noughties classic films including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen. It has been reported that Lohan recently married financier Bader Shammas after becoming engaged last November. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle I doubt it is the end of Keane, says frontman Tom Chaplin Star soprano Lise Davidsen: Opera productions cannot hide behind tradition Vogue Williams says new show Send Nudes: Body SOS is meant to be ’empowering’ Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘one of my heroes’ Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person It’s extraordinary people are still interested in me, says Dame Prue Leith World of music and beyond come together to continue Jamal Edwards’ legacy Ferne McCann says she drew on experience of childbirth to survive Celebrity SAS Olympian Fatima Whitbread flies flag for older generation on Celebrity SAS More from The Courier Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross? 0 Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee's Roseangle into flats 0 Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms? 0 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife churches for sale 1 'I'm Scottish and I can sing what I want' - Football thug admits disturbance…