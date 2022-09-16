Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh and more unveil glam makeovers before Strictly launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh and more unveil glam makeovers before Strictly launch

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 12.02am Updated: September 17 2022, 12.18pm
The contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
The contestants for this year's Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants have received glamorous makeovers ahead of the new series starting this month.

The 20th series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

This year, Strictly will mark the BBC’s centenary with a special themed week, alongside returning favourites such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and the much-loved Musicals Week.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are returning to the Strictly judging panel for 2022
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are returning to the Strictly judging panel for 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The show’s return to the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom after a two-year break due to the pandemic will be a highlight.

Following the death of the Queen, the launch date was postponed a week until after the monarch’s state funeral on September 19.

The TV competition was due to return to screens on September 17 but the launch show will now air on September 23 followed by the first live show on September 24.

The schedule shift was one of many made in the days following the death of the Queen, with broadcasters such as ITV and Channel 4 also adapting their plans.

The celebrity line-up this year includes Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

They are joined by Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

Here are the celebrity contestants in full Strictly attire.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Helen Skelton (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Kym Marsh (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
James Bye (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Kaye Adams (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Hamza Yassin (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Fleur East (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Tony Adams (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Molly Rainford (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Ellie Taylor (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Matt Goss (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Tyler West (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Ellie Simmonds (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Jayde Adams (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Will Mellor (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Richie Anderson (Ray Burmiston/PA)

