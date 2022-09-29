Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen addresses ‘tough’ split from husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen addresses ‘tough’ split from husband

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 11.46am
‘Yorkshire Shepherdess’ Amanda Owen has split from her husband (Richard Walker/PA)
‘Yorkshire Shepherdess’ Amanda Owen has split from her husband (Richard Walker/PA)

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen admitted it has been “tough” separating from her husband Clive but that “life carries on” at their farm.

The couple, who had been married for 22 years and have nine children, rose to fame through the Channel 5 show which follows their shared life on Ravenseat Farm.

However, in June they announced they were splitting but would continue to work together on the farm and co-parent their children.

‘Ewe Tube’
Amanda rose to fame alongside her family on Our Yorkshire Farm (Richard Walker/PA)

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Owen, 48, addressed the impact of public scrutiny on their marriage.

Asked if life had continued as normal in terms of the family and farm, she replied: “It does. That is reality. It is really tough and it is a really difficult aspect of it to get across.

“But when you do reality it has to be just that. That means it covers the ups and downs and that can be on any level.

“Life carries on on the farm. Obviously there is a whole raft of things to do – nine children, a whole heap of animals. We are just working away same as before.

“Because at the end of the day our priority remains, of course, to keep everything going.

“There you go, that’s how it is. I felt like that needed to be out there so that people… There are new projects going on. There are exciting projects going on.”

Owen was also asked by presenter Christine Lampard whether their children had been affected by finding themselves in the spotlight.

She said: “They remain very, very unaffected. Because at the end of the day they don’t see their lives as anything out of the ordinary. Who does? We are literally just doing our thing.

“Yeah, we get more opportunities, we meet more people, there are people coming to the farm. They have even been out and about with me when I have been going to theatres, doing talks.

“In real terms, it’s made us a whole lot busier.”

The couple’s split came after they released a statement last year admitting they were experiencing a “rocky patch” in their marriage and asked for privacy.

They run the 2,000-acre hill farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire, and take care of about 1,000 sheep.

Our Yorkshire Farm first launched in 2018 and Owen last year published a book titled Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess, which features stories and pictures from their lives in the countryside, alongside seasonal recipes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

(left to right) Sadie Frost, Rio Ferdinand and Laura Whitmore during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London ((Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rio Ferdinand: It’s important to raise money for charity during economic crisis
Ed Sheeran’s father has told how he encouraged his son’s creativity from an early age, in a talk at a charity event. (Ian West/ PA)
Ed Sheeran’s father shares details of his life in art in speech at charity…
Billy Joel in concert (Yui Mok/PA)
Billy Joel to headline BST festival in only European performance of 2023
Coolio arrives for the Armani show during the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2007 Collections at the Earls Court exhibition centre, west London (/PA)
Michelle Pfeiffer remembers Coolio as ‘nothing but gracious’ following his death
Malala addresses Hollywood’s lack of Muslim representation in women’s award speech (Jeff Overs/PA)
Malala addresses Hollywood’s lack of Muslim representation in award’s speech
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday at the age of 59 (Alamy/PA)
In Pictures: Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio dead at age 59
The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59 (Yui Mok/PA)
Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip…
US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59 (Zak Hussein/PA)
US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer among rappers paying tribute to Coolio (Yui Mok/PA)
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer among rap stars paying tribute to Coolio
Rapper Coolio, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, has reportedly died aged 59 (Yui Mok/PA)
US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio ‘dead at age 59’

Most Read

1
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
2
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
3
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
4
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
5
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
6
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
7
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
8
Former firemaster Alex Winton.
Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton
9
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
10
Piers Morgan.
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks