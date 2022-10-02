Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 12.04am
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about her childhood growing up in South Africa (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken candidly about her “traumatising” experience of growing up in South Africa and the racism she faced as a teenager.

The 41-year-old dancer has been a judge on the popular BBC celebrity dance show since 2019 and runs a dance school in Germany with husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

Speaking to The Big Issue, Mabuse said: “At 16, I was living in Pretoria, and we had just moved from a black area to a very white area.

“South Africa was open, so black people were allowed to move into certain parts and my parents were always against boundaries, so they pushed those limits.

“They wanted a better life for their kids. That was the aim, but it also meant we moved into a very hostile area.”

She added: “Our parents wanted us to be safe, which meant if we wanted to visit friends they would need to drive us. Because if we got the bus, big white boys would attack us.”

Mabuse, whose sister Oti was a professional dancer on Strictly for seven years before her departure earlier this year, also explained how getting into dancing gave her a way to “shine”.

She said: “It was about survival of the fittest. Dancing was a way for me to not just exist but to shine. I’ve always had that need to shine.

“And because of the situation around me in South Africa at the time, there was just not the opportunity. With dancing, I built my own stage.”

After finding success as a professional dancer, Mabuse went on to appear on Let’s Dance, the German version of Strictly Come Dancing, initially as a professional dancer but later as a judge on the show.

She also judged a number of other dance shows before taking over from Dame Darcey Bussell on the Strictly Come Dancing panel.

Mabuse recently returned to screens with her fellow Strictly judges – Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke – as the 20th series of the hit dance competition got under way last week.

This year’s star-studded line-up includes Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, TV presenter Helen Skelton and former England football player Tony Adams.

The full interview with Motsi Mabuse is available in The Big Issue magazine, out now.

