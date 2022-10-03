Steph McGovern: Masked Dancer character not my usual ‘bolshy Northern lass’ self

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Steph McGovern: Masked Dancer character not my usual ‘bolshy Northern lass’ self

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 1.45pm
Steph McGovern was unmasked as Tomato Sauce on ITV’s The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Steph McGovern was unmasked as Tomato Sauce on ITV’s The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)

Steph McGovern has said performing on The Masked Dancer allowed her to take on a “completely different character” from her usual “bolshy Northern lass” self.

The TV presenter, who hosts Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, said it had been “really fun” adopting the “cute and affectionate and sweet” persona of Tomato Sauce while on the surreal ITV show.

Saturday evening’s episode saw McGovern, 40, become the fifth celebrity to be eliminated after facing Odd Socks in the knock-out round.

She told the PA news agency: “The experience is just sensational because you get to dance like nobody’s watching, even though they are all watching.

“You get to be a completely different character. I am nothing like this character I became.

“I’m not cute and affectionate and sweet and all that, which is what Tomato Sauce was.

“I’m like a bolshy Northern lass who is sarcastic. I’m not this cute. So that was in itself just really fun.

“Just (having) a bit of escapism from everything else going on in the world was really, really fun.

“The choreography, the costumes and all of that – it’s just a really amazing show to be part of. And anyone who’s even remotely thinking about it, just do it. What’s the worst that can happen?

“You go out in the first week. So what? You will still have had a great time dressed in some elaborate costume pretending to be someone else for a bit.”

TV Choice Awards 2019 – London
Steph McGovern said appearing on The Masked Dancer was ‘really, really fun’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

One of McGovern’s most well-received dances was to C’est La Vie by B*Witched in which she performed moves inspired by traditional Irish dance.

She said she had had to restrain herself during her 40th birthday party when the song came on as she did not want to reveal she was appearing on the show.

She said: “It was funny because my 40th birthday and party was in the middle of filming the show.

“And at my 40th birthday party C’est La Vie came on because it always does, because obviously I was dancing and all my mates get up and dance.

“And I really wanted to do the dance and I just had to hold myself back. Because nobody knew at this point so I was just like casually pretending not to really care that that song was on.”

Panellists Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch guessed Tomato Sauce could be Rebel Wilson, Nadiya Hussain, Mick Hucknall or the correct answer of McGovern before she was unmasked.

Elsewhere on the weekend’s show, it was revealed that The Masked Dancer’s first double act, Pillar and Post, had been forced to withdraw from the competition.

The panel were given one final chance to guess who the disguised dancing duo might be, before they were revealed to be married couple goalkeeping hero David Seaman and ice skating star Frankie Poultney.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Tricia Tuttle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tricia Tuttle to step down as BFI festivals director
Kim Kardashian (Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian settles with US agency over crypto promotion
Patsy Palmer (Yui Mok/PA)
Patsy Palmer announced as first contestant for Dancing On Ice 2023
The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street in Boston’s Dorchester (AP)
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston
Steph McGovern was unmasked as Tomato Sauce on ITV’s The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
BOOKS: Donald S Murray on The Call of the Cormorant, his new Nordic Noir…
John Bishop, Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen outside the Londoner Hotel, in Leicester Square, London, for the announcement of a UK tour of the pantomime Mother Goose (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Ian McKellen to star in touring panto production of Mother Goose
Rare photographs of the Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in July 1961 have been discovered (Tracks Ltd/PA)
Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered
Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries in Majorca
Lisa Snowdon has spoken about her ‘life-changing’ experience on Celebrity MasterChef (Ian West/PA)
Lisa Snowdon says Celebrity MasterChef win has been ‘life-changing’
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about her childhood growing up in South Africa (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Editor's Picks