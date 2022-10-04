Arctic Monkeys among artists with most successful debut album from home region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arctic Monkeys among artists with most successful debut album from home region

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 12.03am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Oasis, Arctic Monkeys and Robbie Williams are among the artists to be crowned as having the most successful debut album from their home region or nation, according to new analysis.

In celebration of National Album Day this month, the British Phonographic Institute (BPI) and Entertainment Retailers Association (EMA) analysed data from the Official Charts Company to reveal the biggest first releases within the 12 regions and nations of the UK.

In a competitive battle for the biggest debut album by an artist from north-west England, Manchester’s Oasis emerged victorious with their 1994 release Definitely Maybe, beating off The Beatles’ Please Please Me and The Stone Roses self-titled first release.

Graham Norton Show – London
(Ian West/PA)

Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys claimed the top debut for an artist from the area of Yorkshire and the Humber, with their 2006 classic album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

The Mercury Prize-winning album, which includes the hit tracks I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and When The Sun Goes Down, saw off competition from the Kaiser Chiefs’ Employment and ABC’s The Lexicon Of Love.

While Stoke-On-Trent-born singer Williams has taken the title of most successful debut by an artist from the West Midlands for his first solo album Life Thru A Lens.

After releasing the record in 1997, which is home to some of his best-loved tracks including Angels and Let Me Entertain You, he firmly established himself as a solo artist following his departure from Take That.

Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
(Yui Mok/PA)

In the battle for Greater London, Leona Lewis has beaten off competition from the Spice Girls and Dido to claim the title of most successful debut album by an artist from the capital for her 2007 release Spirit.

The biggest debut album from Scotland goes to the 2012 album Our Version Of Events by Emeli Sande, who grew up in Aberdeenshire.

The album, which includes hits Heaven and Next To Me, beat off debuts by Susan Boyle for I Dreamed A Dream and Paolo Nutini for These Streets.

While Bangor-born Duffy claims the title for an artist from Wales with her 2008 release Rockferry.

V Festival 2008 – Essex
Duffy (Yui Mok/PA)

Among the other most successful debuts by Welsh artists were Word Gets Around by Stereophonics, Generation Terrorists by Manic Street Preachers and Voice Of An Angel by Charlotte Church.

The top Northern Ireland debut album was claimed by Call Off By The Search by Katie Melua, who grew up in Belfast.

Other notable debuts by artists from the region include 1977 by Ash and Tourist History by Two Door Cinema Club.

Hampshire-born singer James Blunt has taken home the title for biggest debut by an artist from the South East, with his 2004 album Back To Bedlam – which includes the global hit You’re Beautiful.

The Andrew Marr Show
(Jeff Overs/PA)

Released in the same year as Blunt’s album, East Sussex band Keane’s Hopes And Fears finished narrowly behind as did Tubular Bells, the 1973 debut from Reading multi-instrumentalist Mike Oldfield.

James Morrison, who grew up in Cornwall, lands the top debut by an artist from the south west of England with his 2006 release Undiscovered.

The region’s other top debuts include albums by Bristol’s Massive Attack for Blue Lines and Devon’s Muse for Showbiz.

Growing up in south Cambridgeshire, Sam Smith emerges triumphant with the top debut by an artist from East of England with his 2014 release In The Lonely Hour, beating off fellow singer superstars Ed Sheeran for Plus and George Ezra for Wanted On Voyage.

(BPI/ERA/Official Charts Company/PA)

In the East Midlands, Kasabian’s 2004 self-titled album came out on top with the help of popular tracks L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever) and Cutt Off.

Meanwhile, the North East’s top debut belongs to Newcastle upon Tyne duo Lighthouse Family with their 1995 album Ocean Drive.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI & Brit Awards, and Kim Bayley, chief executive of EMA – the organisations behind National Album Day, said jointly: “The special bond that exists between an artist and fan is an intimate journey that usually starts with a debut album that often touches on shared experiences and stories.

“As this survey shows, it’s a journey rooted across all parts of the UK, typically reflecting local styles and sounds and drawing on cultural reference points that they may have in common.”

National Album Day, which is taking place on October 15, celebrates the art form of the album and this year has “debut albums” as its theme.

