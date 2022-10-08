Florence Pugh praises director who left ‘no leaf unturned’ on set of The Wonder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Florence Pugh praises director who left ‘no leaf unturned’ on set of The Wonder

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.38am
Florence Pugh arriving for the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh arriving for the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Ian West/PA)

Florence Pugh has said the “passion” director Sebastian Lelio brought to the set of The Wonder was “exactly” what she needed at the time.

The British actress, 26, stars as Lib Wright in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel directed by Chilean filmmaker Lelio – who won an Oscar for his 2017 feature A Fantastic Woman.

Arriving at the film’s UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Pugh told the PA news agency: “Sebastian is an incredibly diverse and sensitive creator.

“He is someone who is considerate of every single person and being, whether it is crew or cast.

“There is no leaf unturned and he will do that until he finds the right thing. And for me, that was exactly what I needed at the time.

UK premiere of The Wonder – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Sebastian Lelio (Ian West/PA)

“I had this ultimate passion in my lap obviously all day and that is truly fantastic.”

Speaking about shooting in Ireland, she said: “Ireland, honestly I was thinking about moving there. I absolutely loved living there.

“The people are… There is nothing like their hospitality. I truly, truly enjoyed every second of it.”

The Black Widow actress stars opposite Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brian F O’Byrne and David Wilmot.

UK premiere of The Wonder – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Florence Pugh arriving for the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Mank actor Tom Burke and Calm With Horses star Niamh Algar also feature alongside Elaine Cassidy and her daughter Kila Lord Cassidy.

Algar told PA: “This is a really beautiful film, it was such a joy to work on with the cast and crew. It was such a lovely environment and set, Sebastian the director, I was a huge fan of his work, just working with people you admire is great.

“Even though this film was based just after the famine, it was far from a famine on set, it was every Friday Florence would bring in food, it was like a tea-stand, all these boxes of doughnuts and cookies, she is such a generous human being. It was so nice to have that.

“Phenomenal actors… such an incredible calibre of actors to share this film with. It was a masterclass.”

Set in the Irish midlands in 1862, the psychological thriller is inspired by the 19th century phenomenon of the “fasting girls”.

Pugh plays an English nurse who is brought to a tiny village to observe 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, a young girl who stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well.

Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl, who is said to have survived without food for months, as the film explores if the village is harbouring a saint “surviving on manna from heaven” or if there are more ominous motives at work.

Describing what drew him to the project, Lelio told PA: “I loved the novel and I really liked the fact it explored this condition between science and religion, between fact and fantasy, reason and magical thinking.

“I thought that made it a very timely story of today. Reason versus fanaticism sounded really like what is going on in our world today.

“That was really interesting and also I really loved the two women at the centre, the nurse and the girl. That relationship, that transgenerational sorority that takes place there, I thought it was a really unique type of relationship to portray in a film.”

UK premiere of The Wonder – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Kila Lord Cassidy and Elaine Cassidy (Ian West/PA)

Talking about shooting on location in Ireland, he said: “I really loved filming in Ireland. I had to adjust to a bit of the schizophrenic weather but apart from that, I loved the people and I had a great, great team.”

Donoghue, who also co-wrote the screenplay for The Wonder, praised Pugh for the positivity she brought to the set.

She told PA: “What was lovely was that I actually got to watch her work. I got to go for 10 separate days to the set and be there hour after hour in the little tent listening in and watching on the monitor.”

Describing Pugh as “tireless”, Donoghue added: “She would do a take 20 times if needs be. Just endlessly energetic and imaginative and intelligent.

“And she set a really lovely, friendly tone. She had doughnuts delivered for the whole crew. That kind of thing. She was just wonderfully warm as well as hard-working.”

Speaking about adapting the book for the screen, she added: “It is exhilarating because it has only been six years since the novel came out but six years is a long time compared with how books (work).

“And so often film projects just don’t happen, so I just couldn’t be happier to have reached this culminating point, and in particular to bring it to London.”

The Wonder will be released on Netflix on November 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Tijion Esho (Ian West/PA)
TV cosmetic doctor under investigation by watchdog after allegations
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Liverpool has vowed to throw the ‘best party ever’ as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023
Trevor Noah ‘looks forward to the world being my home again’ post-Daily Show (Sarah Merians /Pratham USA/PA)
Trevor Noah ‘looks forward to the world being my home again’ post-Daily Show
Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things (David Jensen/PA)
Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration custody (Richard Drew/AP)
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration custody
Melanie C (Ian West/PA)
Mel C says current UK economic situation is ‘a flipping disgrace’
Simon Cowell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
America’s Got Talent going global with all-stars version
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)
Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14
A Beatles statue in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Preparations for ‘best party ever’ to begin in Liverpool

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Florence Pugh arriving for the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Ian West/PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Florence Pugh arriving for the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks