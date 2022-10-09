Dame Judi Dench says latest film about old age pays tribute to NHS staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Judi Dench says latest film about old age pays tribute to NHS staff

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 8.52pm
Dame Judi Dench attending the European premiere of Allelujah during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Judi Dench attending the European premiere of Allelujah during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Judi Dench has said her upcoming film Allelujah speaks to the “debt we owe” NHS staff.

The veteran actress, 87, stars in the story about surviving old age alongside Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders and Harry Potter’s David Bradley.

Based on the stage play by Alan Bennett and written by Call The Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, the film was directed by Sir Richard Eyre.

European premiere of Allelujah – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Dame Judi Dench and director Sir Richard Eyre (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Judi and Sir Richard arrived together at the movie’s European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.

Sir Richard told the PA news agency: “It’s really important because the film is about old age, how we all look after old people, whether they be parents or grandparents, and how the country looks after the health of the National Health Service.”

Dame Judi, who plays Mary Moss in the film, added: “And the debt we owe them (NHS staff) too for doing it.”

Speaking about her reasons for becoming involved in the project, Dame Judi told PA: “Richard was my reason. And Alan (Bennett)…there were a lot of friends in it which is always very nice, a great luxury when you’re filming to have a few mates around.

“Being friends, being with somebody who you admire who you work with, having the luxury of all being together, you don’t have to go through that process of getting to know somebody, we already knew each other so it was a great ease.”

Sir Richard said he hoped people “take a desire to take care of the people that you love” after watching the film.

He added: “In a sense, every day was a highlight because every day we had actors who actually were friends and who I think are completely wonderful.

“So every day I looked forward to because I’d be working with friends who, in Judi’s case, happened to be geniuses.”

The film, set in the geriatric ward of a small Yorkshire hospital, is about how people fight back when the hospital is threatened with closure.

Saunders, who plays Sister Gilpin in the film, told PA: “Richard Eyre asked me too and I had just done a play with him and he’s an amazing director so I completely trusted that he knew what it was doing.

“It’s got amazing names and Judi Dench is in it, I mean what’s not to love.

“Especially after the years that we’ve just been through and it’s always in the news, what about social care and the NHS and I don’t think it’s ever not relevant.”

Saunders added that social care “needs thinking about”.

“It’s not resolved and you can’t just throw money at it,” she said. “It needs every one of us to think about it, because it’s going to happen to all of us.”

Bradley, best known for playing caretaker Argus Filch in the Harry Potter films, said working with Dame Judi was something he had always hoped to achieve.

“Judi is somebody, I knew her family, we both come from York… It’s always been my dream to work with her and although we didn’t have any direct scenes together, it was a treat just being in the same screen,” he said.

“For me working with the likes of Richard Eyre, Alan Bennett and Heidi Thomas, great writing and I think it’s going to provoke a lot of debate about the issues.

“Anything set in an NHS facility is bound to create some kind of conversation but I just think it’s a great story.

“I just hope people enjoy the characters living in the NHS hospital and the people who work there under very difficult conditions, which we know about, and I hope it brings open a lot of debate about something which is a very topical issue.”

Famous faces walked the red carpet in support of their family members starring in the film – including Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis who was supporting his son Louis Serkis-Ashbourne and wife Lorraine Ashbourne, and Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson in support of her brother Ross.

Allelujah is released on February 17 2023.

