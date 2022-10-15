Farming is ‘incredibly hard’ amid cost-of-living crisis, says Kaleb Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Farming is ‘incredibly hard’ amid cost-of-living crisis, says Kaleb Cooper

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 1.39pm
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper says farming is “incredibly hard” amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The 24-year-old farming contractor shot to fame last year after the release of the hit Prime Video farming show, which follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run an Oxfordshire farm.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the pressures on farming given the current cost-of-living crisis in Britain, Cooper said: “I think farmers are going to, either way, get through this and I hope they do it together, but it’s an incredibly hard industry that we’re in with everything going up in price.

“Diesel, for example, was 32 pence per litre last year. It’s now £1.20.

“And as a contractor, I can’t really put my prices up because the farmers go, ‘Christ, I can’t really afford it’.”

Cooper added: “In the farming world, the person at the top is the farmer and he often has no better.

“So therefore, in the industry, it’s incredibly hard. But I like doing it, so what else would I do?”

Cooper’s clumsily endearing persona on the show’s popular first series – which also featured ‘Charming’ Charlie Ireland, Clarkson’s land agent and adviser – has earned him 1.1 million Instagram followers.

After the publication of his first book, The World According To Kaleb, Cooper reflected on what he has learnt since taking part in the show, telling PA: “I mean, you don’t learn it unless you get out there and have a go.

“So, for example, farming, I started at age 13. I went out there and had a go and now I’m 24.

“And I would say I know quite a bit about farming, but I don’t want to get too big-headed here.

“But in terms of a book, I went out and had a go and I’ve learned stuff along the way. With the television, I’ve learned stuff along the way and I’m still learning.

“I think the day you say to yourself, ‘I think I’ve got it, I’ve mastered this job’, is the day it’s going to go horribly wrong and I think you’re gonna be in the wrong job.

“You never stop learning.”

Clarkson’s Farm won plaudits for its cinematography coupled with the lovable group of staff unafraid to tell 62-year-old Clarkson when he is being useless, and charted the difficulties faced by farm workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clarkson bought the farm in 2008 and it was run by a local villager. But after he retired in 2019, the TV presenter decided to see if he could run it himself.

On the effect the show has had on his life, Cooper added: “It’s crazy. From three years ago, when I was just being interviewed for Clarkson’s farm, in the bottom of the drive going, ‘What’s going on? Why are you putting that weird iPhone in my face and filming what I have to say?’

“Going from there to, ‘I’ve got my first book out, we’ve done series two’… it’s just crazy. But dreams don’t work unless you do, do they?

“I’m a firm believer of that and as long as I can inspire some kids along the way, that’s all I want to do.”

Last July, Clarkson confirmed there will be a second series of the show, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

The World According To Kaleb is on sale now in hardback (£16.99), ebook and audio.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Director Guillermo del Toro poses with a model of the character Pinocchio (Viannry Le Caer/AP/PA)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro identifies ‘strongly’ with Pinocchio
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
Miriam Margolyes said she had wanted to tell new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “f*** you” (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 as she wishes new Chancellor good luck
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Oh what a night to be a winner
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
TV stars Christopher Biggins and Susan Hampshire were among those helping in aid of dementia charity The Lewy Body Society (Roger Brown)
Christopher Biggins among stars wrapping Royal Albert Hall in mile-long scarf
Technicians handle ‘Three Studies for Portrait of Henrietta Moraes’ by Francis Bacon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Francis Bacon triptych sells for £24.3m at auction
Carey Mulligan attending the International premiere of She Said (Ian West/PA)
Carey Mulligan felt ‘compelled as a woman’ to be in film about female heroism
Eurovision will take place in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
North Macedonia to miss Eurovision due to energy crisis

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented