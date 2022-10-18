Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 11.09pm
Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner (Ian West/PA)

Little Simz has capped off an impressive year after scooping the 2022 Mercury Prize for her fourth album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The British rapper and singer, real name Simbiatu Ajikawo, hails from Islington in north London, and grew up with her parents on a council estate.

She started her performance career at St Mary’s Youth Club in Upper Street, also previously attended by pop stars Leona Lewis and Alexandra Burke.

Great Escape Festival 2017
The British rapper and singer, real name Simbiatu Ajikawo, hails from Islington in north London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Little Simz rose to prominence with the independent release of her first three albums Tale of Trials + Persons (2015), Stillness In Wonderland (2016) and Grey Area (2019).

The latter earned her her first Mercury Prize nomination, and won the awards for Best Album at both the Ivor Novello Awards and the NME Awards.

She made her Glastonbury debut on the West Holts Stage in 2016 and performed again on the same stage earlier this year.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
She was named Best New Artist at the Brit Awards and was singled out by Brit Award Queen Adele, who sent her ‘massive congratulations’ (Ian West/PA)

She was named Best New Artist at the 2022 Brit Awards and was singled out by Brit Award queen Adele, who sent her “massive congratulations”.

The musician brought her mother onstage to accept the prize before giving her own powerful acceptance speech.

In it she told audiences that she was “living proof that if you work hard at something, no matter where you come from, no matter your background, no matter your race, you can do something extraordinary”.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Little Simz receives the award for Best New Artist with her mum during the Brit Awards 2022 (PA)

“So for all the kids: keep dreaming, keep pushing. I am you. You are me,” she said.

Accepting the Mercury Prize on Tuesday, she said she was “very overwhelmed and grateful” and admitted there had been times when she did not know whether she would finish the record.

Mercury Prize 2022 – London
Little Simz performs at the Mercury Prize 2022 awards show at the Eventim Apollo in London (Ian West/PA)

Addressing her fellow shortlisted nominees, she added: “We all made incredible albums, we all changed people’s lives with our music and that’s the most important thing.”

Little Simz is also nominated for a string of accolades at the UK Music Video Awards, which are due to take place later this year.

