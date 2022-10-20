Hans Zimmer praises Sir David Attenborough: He makes you fall in love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hans Zimmer praises Sir David Attenborough: He makes you fall in love

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 9.03pm
Composer Hans Zimmer (Doug Peters/PA)
Composer Hans Zimmer (Doug Peters/PA)

Hans Zimmer has praised the work of Sir David Attenborough, saying he “makes you fall in love” with the world around you.

The Oscar-winning composer, 65, has worked alongside the veteran broadcaster and environmentalist, 96, on a number of projects including Frozen Planet II, Planet Earth II and Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Reflecting on Sir David’s style, Zimmer told The Jonathan Ross Show: “He’s not cajoling, he’s not crusading, he’s just showing you.

Wild Isles
(BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board/PA)

“He makes you fall in love and like all good love stories, all good love affairs, to treat them mindfully with a little respect.

“As much as I love Interstellar and all that stuff, I don’t want to live on Mars, I want to stay here.”

One of the most famous scenes from Planet Earth II was a den of snakes hunting iguanas, which was narrated by Sir David and the dramatic music composed by Zimmer.

Zimmer, who has worked alongside a host of Hollywood’s best directors including Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Steve McQueen, said: “Every director I know who’s ever done a car chase or action scene wishes he could have done that scene.”

The German composer also revealed that director Nolan feared people would not understand the layers behind the 2010 film Inception which they worked on together.

Zimmer recalled advising him: “In a funny way it doesn’t quite matter if you don’t understand the thing intellectually, just come along for the ride.”

Platinum Jubilee

Hans Zimmer (Jacob King/PA) tion]

The composer has composed music for a plethora of films including The Lion King, Gladiator, the Pirates Of The Caribbean series, The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar and Dunkirk.

He has won two Oscars during his career, the first for his work on The Lion King and later for Dune in 2022.

Zimmer also tours with bands and orchestras across the world and admitted he has started calling out people who arrive late for the expensive front row seats.

He said: “We basically stop and look at them. And after a while, 12,000 people are looking.

“The best one was a girl sitting in the front row texting, we literally stopped. The audience is looking, she’s texting away, she doesn’t realise the music has stopped.

“Then she looks around and 12,000 people are looking. She’s dying, she had the ticket to meet the artist afterwards. Awkward.”

Also among the guests who will feature alongside him on The Jonathan Ross Show are model and businesswoman Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, former athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and comedians Sara Pascoe and Chris McCausland.

Arctic Monkeys will also perform at the end of the show.

The Jonathan Ross Who airs on Saturday at 10pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

