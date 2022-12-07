Naomi Ackie on Whitney Houston: Her triumph over hardship is her music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Naomi Ackie on Whitney Houston: Her triumph over hardship is her music

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 8.02am
Naomi Ackie said Whitney Houston was able to ‘triumph’ over her ‘hard times’ with her music as she takes on the role of the global star in an upcoming biopic (Matt Crossick/PA)
Naomi Ackie said Whitney Houston was able to ‘triumph’ over her ‘hard times’ with her music as she takes on the role of the global star in an upcoming biopic (Matt Crossick/PA)

Naomi Ackie said Whitney Houston was able to “triumph” over her “hard times” with her music as she takes on the role of the global star in an upcoming biopic.

The British actress also said she is starring in I Wanna Dance With Somebody as she wanted to do something “scary” at this point in her career.

Naomi Ackie speaks to Elle UK for her Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody (ELLE UK / Ekua King)
Naomi Ackie speaks to Elle UK for her Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Ekua King/PA)

Speaking to the magazine Elle UK about Houston’s legacy, Ackie said: “With biopics, everyone knows the story, so it wasn’t like we could go through the whole thing and be like, ‘Everything was fine!’

“But at the same time, most people live their lives dealing with really hard things and finding joy.

“The triumph is that she’s left us with a huge amount of music and that she did have love.”

At her peak, Houston was considered one of the greatest singers ever thanks to hits including How Will I Know, I Will Always Love You and I Have Nothing.

She was found dead at the age of 48 in a hotel in Beverly Hills in 2012 and a coroner found cocaine had been a contributing factor.

Ackie also said that playing Houston and getting older taught her to not give a “shit” about what she looks like and whether she fits in society.

She added: “My thirties are giving me a little bit more confidence and stability in myself.”

Ackie, also known for appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The End of the F***ing World, said she was “happy” as a supporting actor.

Naomi Ackie speaks to Elle UK for her Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody (ELLE UK / Ekua King)
Naomi Ackie speaks to Elle UK for her Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Ekua King/PA)

She added: “But I also get to a point where I’m like, ‘I need to do something that’s scary.’

“For me that’s not jumping out of a plane, it’s doing a project outside of my comfort zone.”

Ackie also said she wants to play something “crazy” like Cleopatra, take a break from acting or “maybe” start dating again.

She added: “I have the power and privilege right now to be able to redress it and just take a second to fill myself up a little bit before I go back out again and try something different.

“It only makes me more excited to come back.”

Ackie will also star in actress Zoe Kravitz’s directional debut Pussy Island, a thriller where a waitress is taken to a private island by a tech mogul.

For more see https://www.elle.com/uk/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented