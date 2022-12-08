Matthew Macfadyen says chutzpah and vanity of MP who faked death is fascinating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matthew Macfadyen says chutzpah and vanity of MP who faked death is fascinating

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 12.03am
Matthew Macfadyen plays the former cabinet minister John Stonehouse in an ITV upcoming series (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Macfadyen plays the former cabinet minister John Stonehouse in an ITV upcoming series (Ian West/PA)

Matthew Macfadyen said the “chutzpah and vanity” of the MP who faked his death is fascinating as he plays him in an upcoming ITV series.

The 48-year-old Succession actor, who plays John Stonehouse in Stonehouse, added that in the former cabinet minister’s “mind’s eye” he was James Bond as played by Roger Moore.

Keeley Hawes plays Stonehouse’s wife Barbara (Ian West/PA)

Macfadyen stars alongside his wife of nearly 20 years, Keeley Hawes, who will play Stonehouse’s wife Barbara, in the real-life drama written by former journalist and newspaper editor John Preston.

In 1974, Labour’s former postmaster general Stonehouse left his clothes and passport on a Miami beach – fuelling speculation he had been eaten by a shark – and fled using a passport in the name of a dead constituent.

Months later he turned up in Australia, where the authorities suspected he was actually Lord Lucan, who went missing at the time after being suspected of murdering his children’s nanny.

Once Stonehouse’s identity was revealed he was sent back to Britain and jailed for seven years in 1976 for theft, fraud and deception – only then did he quit as an MP.

John Stonehouse, the Labour MP who was presumed to have drowned, was found alive and well and living under a false name in Australia in the 1970s (PA)

It was also later revealed he had also been working as an agent for the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic military intelligence.

Macfadyen said: “In (Stonehouse’s) mind’s eye he was Edward Fox, Roger Moore – one of those guys in an overcoat with the collar turned up.

“A case of, ‘Well, if I’m going to be a spy, I might as well enjoy it’. I imagine he created his own James Bond soundtrack in his head.”

The Pride And Prejudice actor added he played Stonehouse disappearing as if “he was on the verge of a nervous breakdown” which as his wife in the series “points out” was planned “very well in advance”.

He also said: “It’s that chutzpah, a sort of vanity, which I found fascinating. ‘I’ll just do it – it’ll work’.”

Hawes, 46, said Stonehouse’s “incredibly bright, confident and savvy” wife must have found it “horrendous, humiliating and deeply upsetting for her” and their children at the time.

They thought he was dead for five weeks to then discover he was in Australia and he had an affair with his secretary.

She added: “I think she was very strong and brave under the circumstances.”

Macfadyen said he thinks Stonehouse’s views on what politics does to people “resonates with events today”.

Kevin R McNally of The Crown will play prime minister Harold Wilson (Ian West/PA)

The actor added: “I’m sure it’s true of many politicians. There’s no escape, no hiding place. It exposes all of your faults mercilessly.”

The series will also star Showtrial actress Emer Heatley as Stonehouse’s mistress Sheila Buckley, Kevin R McNally of The Crown as prime minister Harold Wilson and All Creatures Great And Small’s Dorothy Atkinson as Baroness Betty Boothroyd.

The three-part mini-series will be led by Bafta-nominated director Jon S Baird, whose credits include Stan and Ollie, Vinyl and Filth, with BritBox International as co-production partners.

Hawes, who previously starred in spy drama series Spooks with Macfadyen when the first series aired in 2002, said working with her husband again “felt right” and “normal”.

She added: “Poor Emer, coming in with Matthew and I being actual husband and wife and then playing that character of Sheila.

“We laughed all the way through. We adored Emer.”

Stonehouse will begin on ITV on January 2 2023 before the full series is put on ITVX on January 4 2023.

