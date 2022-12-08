Pop star Becky Hill surprises youth club with charity single performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Pop star Becky Hill surprises youth club with charity single performance

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 10.01am Updated: December 8 2022, 5.03pm
Becky Hill met young musicians in a recording studio at Bolton Lads and Girls Club (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Becky Hill met young musicians in a recording studio at Bolton Lads and Girls Club (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Singer Becky Hill has surprised youngsters at a Children In Need-funded youth club with a performance of her new charity single.

The star took to the stage at Bolton Lads and Girls Club in Greater Manchester to perform Only You, which features in the McDonald’s Christmas advert.

Ten pence from every UK download of the track will go to Children In Need.

Becky Hill visit to Bolton
Becky Hill performed as part of an evening to celebrate the work of BBC Children In Need at a Bolton youth club (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Children at the club, which receives funding from the charity to support music sessions, danced along to Hill’s three-song set on Wednesday, before having the opportunity to take selfies with her and ask for autographs.

She also met youngsters in the recording studio at the centre, where they have the opportunity to take part in sessions on music production, digital arts, photography, film-making and blogging.

Hill told the PA news agency: “I’ve just seen some very talented people in a studio, aged from 13 to 20, making great music, nurturing their talent and giving them the confidence to take that talent forward as well.

“That’s the kind of stuff I wish I had.

“My safe space now is the studio, and to get given that at such an early age, I think is amazing.

“That’s just one of the projects that Children In Need help with so I think it’s very important to give to such an incredible charity.”

She said the reception from the 150 children who gathered for her visit was one of the best she had had all year.

Becky Hill visit to Bolton
Becky Hill met children at Bolton Lads and Girls Club (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I’ve had the best time!” she said. “Honestly, I told them they were the best audience I’ve had all summer.

“There is nothing more pure than kids just going for it for a song.

“What an incredible place, and I really enjoyed singing for them all and seeing all their faces, knowing all the words, it was super cute.”

The song, originally performed by ’80s pop duo Yazoo, is the backing track to the McDonald’s festive advert, which aims to show the importance of family time.

Hill first recorded the song following the death of her grandfather in 2019 and said he would be “super proud” to see the advert.

“I really grew up with a very strong family unit, dysfunctional, but I’ve got a very strong family unit and I think that is what Christmas is about,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter the size of your Christmas dinner, it doesn’t matter how many potatoes you’ve got on the table, I think it’s about spending Christmas with people that you love and taking a second to unwind, whatever version of family you have with you on the day.”

– McDonald’s is supporting Children In Need for a second year and has backed more than 60 youth projects with the £1.2 million raised so far. It hopes to raise a further £1 million.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented