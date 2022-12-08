Peter Kay announces more tour dates and says ‘people deserve a bit of joy’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Extra dates have been announced for Peter Kay’s already mammoth UK tour.

Shows will take place in Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow and he will play a “record-breaking” 28th night at London’s O2 Arena.

The comedian was moved to tears on the opening night of his first live comedy tour in 12 years last Friday.

It was the long-anticipated first gig in a lengthy arena tour spanning December to late 2023.

Peter Kay announces extra dates have been added to his live stand-up tour for 2023 and beyond! Tickets go on sale this Sunday at 10am from https://t.co/yALT0w3iaq pic.twitter.com/wca386bFMF — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 8, 2022

Kay announced the extra shows on Sara Cox’s BBC Radio 2 drivetime show on Thursday.

He said: “First of all, I want to say thanks to everyone who’s bought tickets to my tour and I really do appreciate it.

“And we’ve finally managed to book some more extra dates.”

Cox said the tickets will go on sale this Sunday from 10am for shows in cities including Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield.

Kay said reaction to news of his tour had been “absolutely joyous” and described the first shows as “brilliant”.

He said: “It’s been amazing and people deserve a bit of joy.”

He reminded people that he had kept price in mind.

“Don’t forget they start at 35 quid,” he said. “I’ve done them cheap for the whole cost-of-living thing. So that’s £35 at 2010’s prices.”