Britain Get Singing will see celebrities ‘out of their comfort zone for charity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Britain Get Singing will see celebrities ‘out of their comfort zone for charity’

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 12.14am
Britain Get Singing will see celebrities ‘out of their comfort zone for charity’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Britain Get Singing will see celebrities ‘out of their comfort zone for charity’ (Yui Mok/PA)

ITV’s upcoming Christmas singing competition will see celebrities “slightly forced out of their comfort zone to raise awareness for a wonderful cause”, Jason Manford has said.

The comedian and singer will be part of an all-star judging Super Panel for Britain Get Singing, a 90 minute special that sees famous faces compete against one another and showcase their vocal prowess.

Hosted by TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp, the show will see a number of groups comprised of stars from TV’s biggest shows go head-to-head in a sing-off, for members of the studio audience.

The show will air on ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve and will be in support of the channel’s mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

Global’s Make Some Noise Night – London
Britain Get Singing will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp (PA)

Manford will be joined by some of TV’s most well-known judges including, The Voice UK’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert.

Asked about that viewers could expect from the show, he said: “You can expect all your favourite ITV faces slightly forced out of their comfort zone to raise awareness for a wonderful cause to get Britain talking and to get Britain singing.

“It’s a great cause to be involved with. To see them up there doing something they don’t normally do is very entertaining.

“There’s laughter and there’s tears – it’s a really lovely, beautiful show.”

To help promote the importance of looking after mental wellbeing, the star-studded special will also feature clips in which the singers discuss their own experiences of mental health.

Manford said the level of talent displayed by the celebrity contestants had been “brilliant”.

“To get all those stars from Coronation Street, I don’t know how they found the time to rehearse and get it right,” he said.

“It was great to see everybody working together for a wonderful cause.”

Former Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am added: “I was blown away with the level of talent, and of the purity of heart and love that everyone brought to this show.”

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Manford will be joined on the judging panel by Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)

Dixon described the show as “really warm… with lots of familiar faces”.

“It’s funny, emotional and surprising – it’s the perfect show for the festive period,” she said.

Britain Get Talking was launched in 2019 and has seen multiple famous faces – including Sir Captain Tom Moore, Susanna Reid, and Maya Jama – speak out about their personal experiences and struggles with mental health.

According to ITV, research indicates that Britons have had 100 million new or more meaningful conversations as a result of the campaign, since its launch.

Susie Braun, ITV’s director of Social Purpose, said: “Since it launched in 2019, Britain Get Talking has seen over a hundred of the nation’s best-loved celebrities encouraging the nation to connect with each other.

“Britain Get Singing will see even more join that number as part of this Christmas treat with an important message: we can all nurture our mental wellbeing by getting together.”

Britain Get Singing airs Christmas Eve, 8.05pm on ITV1 and ITV

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented