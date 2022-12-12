Kiss confirm last ever UK dates as part of End Of The Road tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kiss have confirmed the band’s farewell UK tour dates taking place next year as part of their End Of The Road tour.

The American rock band formed in 1973 and currently consists of members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer.

After initially announcing their retirement in 2000, the band has now announced the dates for their final performances in the UK, which will take place in Plymouth, Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester and Glasgow in 2023.

The dates were originally planned to take place in 2021, however, the band was forced to postpone the performances due to Covid.

The band will perform in several UK cities as part of their End of the Road tour (Kiss/PA)

Ahead of their final UK tour dates, Kiss returned to the UK music scene earlier this year with a headline set at Download Festival – a five-day, rock music event held at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

The band are known for their larger-than-life outfits and dramatic black and white makeup and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April 2014.

As part of the End Of The Road tour, which will continue in June and July next year, the band will also perform across Europe with shows in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Brussels, France, Italy, Sweden, Germany, and Norway.

Speaking ahead of the UK dates, Kiss said: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. Kiss Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… unapologetic and unstoppable.”

Pre-sale tickets for the UK leg of the Kiss End Of The Road tour will go on sale on December 13 at 10am, followed by general sale on December 16.