Lily Collins: Tourists tell me they dress as Emily while in Paris

Lily Collins said tourists told her while she was filming Emily In Paris that they dressed as her character while in the French city.

The 33-year-old actress plays American marketing executive Emily Cooper in the Netflix show as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job.

Collins, daughter of musician Phil Collins, is returning in an upcoming third series.

She took an apartment in Paris with her director husband Charlie McDowell, 39, for the four months of filming.

Collins told the digital magazine Porter: “It’s very funny and endearing, and so bizarre and sweet, to see people, visiting the city, dressing like the character and taking photos.

“People came up to me and said, ‘I packed my bag according to what Emily would wear.’ If they saw me in character, it was very trippy.”

She added that the new series will see Emily get “the most of any situation, even if it’s learning from a mistake”.

The couple also run Case Study Films with their partner, Alex Orlovsky, which sees Collins acting in Razzlekhan: The Infamous Crocodile Of Wall Street and The Accomplice.

Speaking about the future of their projects, Collins added: “I know I’m not the right person to tell all of the stories that I want to tell, but that doesn’t mean I can’t be a part of the telling.”

Collins added McDowell, who directed The One I Love, has “encouraged her to reflect” on who she is since they met.

She also said: “I am unapologetically work-driven. I also love life, and I want to live outside of what I do.”

The full interview is available at net-a-porter.com.

The third series of Emily In Paris returns on December 21 on Netflix.

The show has also been renewed for a fourth series.