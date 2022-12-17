Which Strictly celebrities will compete to lift the glitterball trophy in 2022?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Which Strictly celebrities will compete to lift the glitterball trophy in 2022?

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 2.48am
Four couples will compete for the glitterball trophy (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Four couples will compete for the glitterball trophy (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing stars will compete on Saturday to dance their way to victory in the 2022 final by performing three routines.

Four couples – Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez – are hoping to lift the glitterball trophy in the 20th series of the celebrity dance show.

Each of the finalists have topped the Strictly leaderboard at some point – Yassin five times, East and Skelton twice and Rainford once – during their time on the show and will be fighting to win the most public votes on Saturday evening.

Singer and radio DJ East and TV presenter and singer Rainford have found themselves in the bottom having to fight for their place to stay in the dreaded dance-off a total of four times each while TV presenter Skelton and wildlife cameraman and presenter Yassin have avoided that fate during the whole series.

They will all perform a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally a show dance.

Skelton, 39, and Marquez will perform the jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae at the request of the judges, their couple’s choice routine to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret) and finally their show dance to Shine by Emeli Sande.

After making it through her latest dance-off on Monday, East, 35, and Coppola will perform a samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow as their judges’ pick.

Their favourite dance will also be their couple’s choice routine, performed to a Destiny’s Child megamix by Destiny’s Child, followed by their show dance to Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy.

Yassin, 32, who topped the leaderboard with Przystal in the live semi-final on Sunday, is set to fight for the glitterball trophy with his trio of dances, featuring a judges’ pick routine of the salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez.

He will also perform his and Przystal’s couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, as well as a show dance to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

Rainford, 22, and her partner Gu will perform a quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce as their judges’ pick, their rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston as their favourite and finish with a show dance to a mix of Kiss and 1999 – both by Prince.

This time the judging panel of Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas will offer their feedback and scores as guidance on each of the performances.

The public then ultimately decide who will receive the coveted glitterball trophy for 2022.

Last year’s competition saw Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice crowned the winners of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 7.15pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

