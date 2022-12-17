Spice Girl Emma Bunton cancels performances due to illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spice Girl Emma Bunton cancels performances due to illness

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 1.45pm
Emma Bunton has cancelled two performances in Birmingham and York (PA)
Emma Bunton has cancelled two performances in Birmingham and York (PA)

Emma Bunton said she has cancelled two performances in Birmingham and York due to illness.

The singer, 46, whose nickname in the Spice Girls was Baby Spice, has been touring for a series of Christmas shows called Emma Bunton And Friends.

She told her Twitter followers on Saturday: “I feel like I have let so many of you down today & it has left me heartbroken.

“With rest & medication I wake every morning with hope. Birmingham I am here but unfortunately won’t be able to perform tonight under doctors orders.”

Bunton added: “I’m overwhelmed by all the support & love from my fans. Love you all very much.”

She is next due to play the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on Monday, but has not said whether this concert will go ahead.

She also told her followers on Friday: “Please accept my sincere apologies, my Christmas Show in York cannot go ahead tonight.

“I have been advised by my doctor that I am unable to perform. I am absolutely devastated and (I’ll) see you all again very soon. ХХ.

“I have never in my whole career ever had to cancel a gig and I can’t stop crying.”

Her show is described as building on the success of a Royal Albert Hall Christmas show by Bunton in 2019 which was attended by Myleene Klass, Laura Whitmore, Holly Willoughby, Vanessa Feltz and Christine Lampard.

The recent show sees her “performing songs from her own back catalogue as well as some classic Spice Girls tracks” as she is joined by “special guests”, which included a performance by singer Will Young and was attended by fellow Spice Girl Geri Horner.

The Spice Girls released a new and expanded edition of their 1997 album Spiceworld, in celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary, called Spiceworld 25, in November.

In 2019, the group, minus Victoria Beckham, got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

