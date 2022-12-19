Ipso Chairman cancels event with Rupert Murdoch amid Jeremy Clarkson complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ipso Chairman cancels event with Rupert Murdoch amid Jeremy Clarkson complaints

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 3.35pm
Ipso Chairman cancels event with Rupert Murdoch amid Jeremy Clarkson complaints (Ian West/PA)
Ipso Chairman cancels event with Rupert Murdoch amid Jeremy Clarkson complaints (Ian West/PA)

The chairman of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) has cancelled an engagement with Rupert Murdoch due to the “volume of complaints” the regulator received about Jeremy Clarkson.

An article by Clarkson, in which he said he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex and dreamt of seeing her publicly shamed, was published on Friday by The Sun, which is published by Murdoch’s company News UK.

Since its publication, Ipso, which upholds journalistic standards in the UK, said it had received more than 6000 complaints about the piece.

A spokesperson for the media regulator said Lord Faulk’s attendance at the event on Monday evening, hosted by Murdoch, “would not be appropriate at this time”.

“As part of his role as Chairman of Ipso, Lord Faulks often meets publishers and editors,” a spokesman for the regulator said.

“Lord Faulks was due to attend a long-standing engagement this evening hosted by Rupert Murdoch and attended by News UK executives.

“Because of the volume of complaints about Jeremy Clarkson’s column, Lord Faulks felt his attendance would not be appropriate at this time and has explained this to the organisers.”

A spokesman for Ipso told the PA news agency that the regulator had received over 6,000 complaints about Clarkson’s article as of midday on Monday, and that the number was subject to change.

He added that the complaints were being assessed in accordance with its standard procedure.

Ipso received a total of 14,355 complaints in 2021, the spokesman added.

Lord Faulks was announced as the new chairman of Ipso in August 2019, and took up the position in January 2020.

The body is the independent regulator for the newspaper and magazine industry in the UK, holding newspapers and magazines to account, protecting individual rights, upholding high standards of journalism, and helping to maintain freedom of expression for the press.

[[title]]

[[text]]

