Nile Rodgers and Chic help raise £125,000 for music therapy charity

By Press Association
December 20 2022, 10.45am Updated: December 20 2022, 12.05pm
Nile Rodgers and Chic perform during the Nordoff Robbins fundraising service at St Luke’s Church, Chelsea (Matt Crossick/PA)
Nile Rodgers and Chic perform during the Nordoff Robbins fundraising service at St Luke’s Church, Chelsea (Matt Crossick/PA)

Nile Rodgers and Chic have helped raise £125,000 for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

Along with his band, the 70-year-old musician, producer and songwriter stepped in to headline the charity’s carol service at the last minute after previously confirmed headliners The Who were forced to pull out.

The annual fundraising service, which took place in Chelsea, London, on December 13 also received support from former Bon Jovi guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Richie Sambora.

Rodgers and Chic performed a selection of classic hits including Le Freak, We Are Family, Everybody Dance, Good Times, Get Lucky, Rapper’s Delight and a version of We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

Sambora, 63, performed Bon Jovi hits Livin’ On A Prayer, It’s my Life and Wanted Dead Or Alive, as well as a cover of Hallelujah in the intimate setting of St Luke’s Church.

Rodgers co-founded Chic in 1972 and received the Lifetime Achievement award at the Mobo Awards last month.

Actor Josette Simon, who most recently starred in Netflix’s Anatomy Of A Scandal and the 2020 remake of The Witches, gave a reading at the service, as did actress Jemma Redgrave.

Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service
Richie Sambora performs during the Nordoff Robbins annual fundraising Christmas carol service (Matt Crossick/PA)

The money raised at the event will help Nordoff Robbins’ music therapists to support vulnerable people who suffer from life-limiting illness, disabilities or feelings of isolation through the use of music therapy.

In 2021, Nordoff Robbins’ music therapists reached 8,713 individuals throughout the year, holding 35,500 therapy sessions, according to the charity.

In the same year Nordoff Robbins also worked with 318 partner organisations such as schools, care homes and hospices to provide music therapy.

Following the fundraising carol service, Nordoff Robbins CEO Sandra Schembri said: “Music and the festive season go hand in hand, and here at Nordoff Robbins, people and music are at the heart of everything we do.

“Thanks to the money raised through this wonderful annual concert, we can deliver music therapy to more clients across the UK, including some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service
Josette Simon gives a reading during the carol service (Matt Crossick/PA)

“We believe that music is a superpower. Imagine if music was the only way you were able to communicate. Now imagine a world with no music – it’s unthinkable. Music can offer people true inclusion and belonging, and access to it must be a human right.

“That’s why we’re so thankful to Nile, Richie, Josette, Jemma and all the artists involved, and to our sponsor, Merck Mercuriadis and Hipgnosis Songs, who helped us to celebrate the festive season with an incredible opportunity to join such a shining line up of stars in a spectacular setting.”

