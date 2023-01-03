Jeremy Renner thanks fans for ‘kind words’ following accident near US home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jeremy Renner thanks fans for ‘kind words’ following accident near US home

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 11.46pm Updated: January 3 2023, 11.58pm
Jeremy Renner arrives for a special screening of Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye, at the Curzon Hoxton. Picture date: Thursday November 11, 2021.
Jeremy Renner arrives for a special screening of Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye, at the Curzon Hoxton. Picture date: Thursday November 11, 2021.

Actor Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their “kind words” in a social media post from his hospital bed two days after he was seriously injured in an accident near his US home.

The 51-year-old Marvel star said he was “too messed up to type” as he shared a picture on his official Instagram page.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote.

Renner was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in an accident near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was helping a family member, whose vehicle had become stuck in heavy snow, when the incident occurred.

Sheriff Balaam said the Sheriff’s office had received a call at 8.55am following reports of a crash involving a SnowCat plowing machine and a civilian.

He added that there was no signs of “any foul play” and that the incident had been a “tragic accident”.

“Based on our investigation, Mr Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Sheriff Balaam told the news conference.

“Mr Renner went to retrieve his… SnowCat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment, weighing at least 14,330 pounds, in an effort to get his vehicle moving.”

Sheriff Balaam said that after successfully freeing his vehicle, Renner had got out to speak with the family member when the SnowCat had begun to roll.

Renner had attempted to get back into the machine, at which point he was run over, he added.

The two-time Oscar nominee is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Jeremy Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He also stars in the Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown, with the second series set to premiere on the service in the UK on January 16.

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, Renner’s publicist said: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
2
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
3
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity
4
John Swinney outside the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire
5
Manju Prasanna Perth Hotel Fire
Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter
6
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock
9
Scott McLaren has been traced safe and well.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well
10
The Associates: Alan Rankine (right) with Billy Mackenzie
Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie

More from The Courier

Artist and printmaker Dawson Murray.
Dawson Murrary: Fife based artist and printmaker dies aged 78
Loons Road. Image: Google
Man, 40, dies in Dundee flat
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday's Championship clash on TV
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039717, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Teacher strike - photos of picket lines at Morgan Academy. Picture shows; PT Guidance Kirsten Webster takes a stand. Thursday 24th November, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
When teacher strikes will close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
7
Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil
Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27
Large crowd of striking teachers at Perth High School
COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Tom Lomas is a judge at the 2023 Dairy Expo Picture shows; Tom Lomas. Unknown. Supplied by Dairy Expo Date; 03/01/2023
UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges
Michael McKenna helped Arbroath claim a stunning win in Dundee. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented